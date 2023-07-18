As Rajinikanth chills in Maldives, new picture of actor walking barefoot on beach surfaces online

Rajinikanth is currently on a vacation in Maldives. The actor had flown to the tourist destination last week after wrapping up the shoot of his next film, Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajnikanth. Now a new picture of Rajinikanth walking barefoot on the beach in a casual T-shirt and shorts has surfaced online. Also read: Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia cut massive cake as they wrap up Jailer shoot. See pics

Rajinikanth's Maldives vacation

A Twitter user shared Rajinikanth's picture from Maldives.

Rajinikanth had reached Maldives last week. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala had shared two pictures from the actor's arrival on Twitter. He had captioned the pics, “Superstar @rajinikanth on his way from Chennai to Maldives.”

One picture showed him standing in front of a SriLankan Airlines plane with a sling bag across his shoulder. Another showed him being welcomed with flowers by the airline staff.

Rajinikanth in Maldives.

Rajinikanth wrapped up Lal Salaam shoot

Rajinikanth completed filming for his guest appearance in daughter Aishwarya Rajnikanth's directorial venture Lal Salaam. His look as Moideen Bhai has already been unveiled. Last week, she took to Instagram to share the news, posting a picture to from the film's set. The photos featured Rajinikanth and Aishwarya along with cast members Vishnu Vishal and Jeevitha. Aishwarya captioned the pictures, "Making a movie with you is a miracle and you are pure magic appa.. #lalsalaam moideen bhai #anditsawrap for THE SUPERSTAR."

Rajinikanth's look from Lal Salaam.

On July 16, Aishwarya shared more pictures from the second schedule wrap and they also celebrated Vishnu Vishal's birthday on the occasion. Lal Salaam is produced by Lyca Productions and presented by A Subaskaran. AR Rahman has composed music for the film which is expected to be released in theatres this year.

Rajinikanth's Jailer

Rajinikanth will be next seen in filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer, backed by Sun Pictures. The makers of the film released the film's second single Hukum, composed by Anirudh Ravichander on Monday. He has recently signed a new film with filmmaker TJ Gnanavel.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe, which didn't turn out to be a success. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: "Rajinikanth is earnest as always but cannot save the film from being a colossal disaster."

