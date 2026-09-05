Rajinikanth fan once worked as a daily wage labourer for 20, faced humiliation on movie set, now has 50 crore hits

The film industry is in the business of selling dreams in more ways than one. If the audience throngs to the theatres every Friday for escapism, numerous head to the industry with stars in their eyes and the hope of making it big. There’s one such 49-year-old actor from the Tamil film industry who worked as a daily wage labourer, grinded for decades as a supporting actor, and finally got his break as a lead actor. He has acted with some of the biggest names from the industry, including Vijay, Rajinikanth, and Sivakarthikeyan. Today, he has ₹50 crore hits to his name.

Doing odd jobs for ₹ 20 per day

This Tamil actor transitioned to lead roles only in 2023 after a famous director banked on him.

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In 1993, this actor was working odd jobs with his friends in Tiruppur. He made ₹20 per day and at the end of the week, made ₹140. ₹70, of which he had to send home. He couldn’t even afford a coconut bun, which cost ₹1.25, so he often settled for just tea. Meet Ramalakshmanan Muthuchamy Thevar. A self-declared ‘crazy fan’ of Rajinikanth who changed his name to Surya, inspired by the star’s character in the 1991 Mani Ratnam movie Thalapathi. Today, he is known as an actor in his own right, Soori.

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From painting walls to acting

{{^usCountry}} Soori worked numerous odd jobs before he got a break in the film industry, but still had to work uncredited roles for years. He also painted walls, something lyricist Pa Vijay recently brought up at an event and said, “Once upon a time, you hung on a rope and painted walls. Today, cinema is lifting you on its shoulders and taking you to the top.” Soori gained recognition only in 2009, when his character in Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu earned him the moniker ‘parotta’ Soori. He had been working in the industry since at least 1998. Facing humiliation on set {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soori worked numerous odd jobs before he got a break in the film industry, but still had to work uncredited roles for years. He also painted walls, something lyricist Pa Vijay recently brought up at an event and said, “Once upon a time, you hung on a rope and painted walls. Today, cinema is lifting you on its shoulders and taking you to the top.” Soori gained recognition only in 2009, when his character in Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu earned him the moniker ‘parotta’ Soori. He had been working in the industry since at least 1998. Facing humiliation on set {{/usCountry}}

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Soori’s journey has not been easy, with the actor often shortchanged and humiliated on set. He recently recalled in a Galatta interview that he was working with a major comedian and a leading superstar when he was asked to take off his shirt on set to give to the actor replacing him on the spot. “My shirt was tossed into the costume vehicle, and I was left standing on set in just a towel wrapped around my waist, searching for my clothes while they filmed the scene with someone else. It was humiliating,” he recalled.

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The film that changed his life

In 2023, Vetrimaaran banked on Soori to carry the heartwrenching story of Viduthalai: Part 1 as Constable Kumaresan. The film industry and audiences suddenly saw a whole new side of an actor who had previously been relegated to comic relief and supporting roles. Soori earned critical acclaim, and his first film as a lead grossed ₹53 crore worldwide. The following year, he returned for Viduthalai: Part 2, which collected ₹55 crore worldwide. His film Garudan grossed ₹59.50 crore, and Maaman brought him ₹50.75 crore. He has become a name to be reckoned with.

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Soori now has Mathimaran Pugazhendhi’s Mandaadi lined up. The film co-starring Suhas and Mahima Nambiar will be released in theatres on September 10. He also has Ram’s Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai with Nivin Pauly and Anjali.