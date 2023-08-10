Jailer release and review highlights: More shows added in Telugu, Shah Rukh promises to watch film
Jailer movie release highlights: Rajinikanth's Tamil film released in theatres on Thursday. It also stars Tamannaah Bhatia.
Jailer movie release and review highlights: Rajinikanth's much-awaited Tamil film Jailer is now running in theatres across the country. The action-packed film also stars Jackie Shroff, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan. Here are all the live updates about the film's release.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 06:10 PM
Mohanlal shares his pic from Jailer
Mohanlal also took to Twitter to share a picture of himself from the movie. “#Jailer in cinemas near you,” he wrote.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 04:38 PM
'Jailer Blockbuster'
Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#JailerBlockbuster. All shows going housefull in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Mumbai.. Pan-India BB!'”
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 03:52 PM
Shah Rukh Khan wants to watch Jailer
During an Ask Me Anything session, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan if he will watch Jailer. The actor replied, “Of course I love Rajni sir….Maassss!! He had come on Jawan set and blessed us too.”
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 03:14 PM
Jailer movie review : Superb first half
"#Jailer -#RohiniMainScreen. Superb first half.Except Suneel scenes in the second half. It's Superstar #Rajinikanth's one man show. Interval & Climax were Goosebumps. Excellent response for #Mohanlal & #Shivarajkumar extended role. Anirudh BGM are backbone," wrote a person.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:34 PM
Strong word of mouth for Jailer
“After a long time, a Tamil movie is getting uniformly positive WOM from all the domestic markets (states) and International markets,” wrote Ramesh Bala in a tweet.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:13 PM
Jailer gets Dhanush's 'thumbs up'
Dhanush watched the first day first show of Jailer. Rajinikanth is the father of Dhanush's ex-wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth. As he left the theatre, Dhanush gave a ‘thumbs up’ sign to the media.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 01:53 PM
Anirudh sings Hukum in theatre
A video from a movie theatre shows music director Anirudh singing Hukum. “@anirudhofficial rocked #JailerFDFS at @VettriTheatres with an impromptu performance of #Hukum,” read a tweet.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 01:51 PM
Festivities continue
Tirupur Subramaniam, film distributor and head of Tamil Nadu's Theatre Owners' Association, had told PTI earlier, "It is a Rajinikanth film, of course it will be ushered in with celebrations. We don't have fan shows any more like before, but that is not dampening the spirit of the fans. The movie is being shown in 900 screens across Tamil Nadu and all of them wear a festive look."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 01:09 PM
Manobala Vijaybalan reviews Jailer
“Superstar #Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is Charismatic, Valiant and Indomitable throughout the movie. Huge comeback from Nelson with a gripping story line and magnificent direction. The Film has a Good first half and an extraordinary second half to entertain the audience. Action scenes were terrific. Dark comedy works well. BGM and Music were fabulous. Supporting cast did justice to their roles. This film will sail through the box office storm with ease,” wrote trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 12:50 PM
Mohanlal's entry impresses Twitter
About Mohanlal's cameo, a person wrote on Twitter, “Don't think this man is added to the film only to make the film grand. His scenes in the film are very effective. BGM by #Anirudh & Presentation By #Nelson. The Complete Actor - #Mohanlal. Audiences are in for a treat.”
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 12:29 PM
Theatre pauses movie
A theatre in Mumbai had to pause the movie as fan broke into a dance party at Rajinikanth's entry scene.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 12:28 PM
Appreciation post for Vinayakan
#Jailer - Appreciation post for Vianyakan. He carried the negative shade character very well and an interesting play was set up between him & superstar #Rajinikanth. Good finding from Nelson to cast in the movie," read a tweet by critic Amutha Bharathi.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 12:25 PM
Haricharan Pudipeddi's review
Film critic Haricharan Pudipeddi wrote in a tweet, “#Jailer does get a tad long and predictable in the second half but still manages to work on the whole in delivering a satisfying entertainer. Nelson redeems himself strongly and this is the most stylish anyone has presented #Rajinikanth in recent years.”
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 12:18 PM
Jailer review in Tamil
'Nelson has beautifully showcased all the Rajini mas moments in his own style. Especially the way he showed Rajini in jailer look was intimidating. Anirudh's music supports the film like a pillar. Though the film falters at some places, Nelson does not disappoint us completely this time.' Read HT's review of Jailer in Tamil here.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 11:58 AM
Jailer scenes leaked
Some of the fans have filmed videos and clicked photos from the theaters and uploaded them online. In particular, important scenes, the title card and Rajinikanth's entry have been leaked. Seeing this, Rajini fans are furious and are asking not to leak scenes like this.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 11:41 AM
Here is Mohanlal's glimpse from Jailer
Mohanlal shared his still from Jailer on Twitter and wrote, “#Jailer in cinemas near you!”
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 11:29 AM
Rajinikanth fan shares love for actor
An ardent fan of the Robot actor while talking exclusively to ANI shared his excitement and said, “Superstar Rajinikanth is our favourite whom we cannot ignore in any situation. When his films got released no matter what time or day it is we will go for his movies for the opening show for many years.”
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 11:08 AM
Rajinikanth's Japanese fan comes to Chennai to watch Jailer
Yasuda Hidetoshi, Rajinikanth fan club leader from Japan, came from Osaka to watch Jailer in a Chennai theatre.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 10:51 AM
5 facts about Jailer
Jailer has much more than Tamannaah Bhatia's hit dance number Kaavaalaa. Here are more facts about the film. Read full story here.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 10:38 AM
Rajinikanth is on a vacation in the Himalayas
Rajinikanth is on a spiritual trip in the Himalayas. He was spotted at the Chennai airport before leaving for his trip.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 10:14 AM
Jailer trivia: Rajinikanth had apologised to Jackie Shroff
Rajinikanth had apologised to Jackie Shroff for forgetting to say goodbye to him on the set of Jailer. Read full story here.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 09:53 AM
Have you heard these Jailer songs?
Besides Kaavaalaa, Jailer also has songs like Rathamaarey, Jujubee and Hukum.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 09:36 AM
Here's how Rajinikanth, Tamannaah celebrated shoot wrap
The team of Jailer had celebrated the film shoot wrap in June with a cake-cutting ceremony. Read full story here.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 09:23 AM
Prayers for Jailer's success
Rajinikanth's fans offered prayers at Thiruparankundram temple in Madurai for Jailer's success. Read full story here.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 09:14 AM
You can never have enough of Tamannaah's Kaavaalaa
Tamannaah Bhatia channeled her inner Shakira in the Jailer song Kaavaalaa. Read full story here.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 09:00 AM
Jailer advance booking
Rajinikanth's film collected more than ₹19 crore in advance booking. Read full story here.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 08:51 AM
Watch Jailer trailer
Jailer's power-packed trailer shows Rajinikanth in an action role once again.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 08:43 AM
It's almost an off day in Chennai, Bengaluru
As per The Economic Times, offices in Chennai and Bengaluru have given leave to employees to watch Jailer on Thursday. Some have also given free tickets to them. Read full story here.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 08:36 AM
Mohanlal's cameo in Jailer
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has an extended cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 08:32 AM
Jailer gets a grand welcome in Chennai
Fans of Rajinikanth danced outside theatres as his film Jailer released on Thursday.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 08:30 AM
Jailer releases in theatres
Rajinikanth's film Jailer released in theatres on Thursday and fans of the actor welcomed the film with celebrations outside the movie theatres.