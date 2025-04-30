Rajinikanth says Indian youth are ‘immersed in Western culture’ while Westerners find peace in ‘meditation’

Actor Rajinikanth shared his opinion on why he believes the youngsters of India are moving away from their own culture and favouring Westernism. He also spoke about how this happens while Westerners find peace in Indian culture. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Balakrishna roped in for a crucial role in Rajinikanth-Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2; everything we know) Rajinikanth gave his insights on Indian culture and more at a recent event.

Rajinikanth on youth moving away from Indian culture

Rajinikanth joined via video call at an event organised by his wife Latha Rajinikanth in Chennai on Wednesday. Nakkheeran translated what he said at the event in Tamil and wrote, “In this era of mobile phones, the youth and some adults are not aware of the traditions and culture of our country. They follow Western culture without knowing about the greatness and glory of our country.”

He also reportedly added, “Westerners turn to India because they do not find happiness and peace in their traditions and culture. They say this is where they will find peace and joy and practice meditation, yoga and natural living. Latha is now making efforts to create awareness about it. I pray her efforts are successful by the grace of God.”

Upcoming work

In 2024, Rajinikanth played an extended cameo in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s sports drama Lal Salaam, which performed poorly. After that, he played a ruthless cop in Vettaiyan, which received mixed reviews. However, expectations are high on his upcoming films – Coolie and Jailer 2 – with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Nelson Dilipkumar. Coolie will be released in theatres on August 14 and will clash with Ayan Mukherji’s War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Jailer 2.

The film is a sequel to his 2018 hit Jailer with Ramya Krishnan, which had cameos by Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar. Balakrishna has also been roped in for an extended cameo in the sequel.