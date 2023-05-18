Rajinikanth shares pic with Kapil Dev from sets of Laal Salaam, calls it ‘honour and privilege’

Actor Rajinikanth on Thursday took to Twitter to share a picture with former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev from the sets of his upcoming Tamil film, Laal Salaam. Going by the tweet, it looks like Kapil will be seen playing a role in the film which is being directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The veteran landed in Mumbai recently for the film shoot. Also read: First look of Rajinikanth from Laal Salaam gets mixed response on internet

Veteran actor Rajinikanth meets Kapil Dev.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the photo with Kapil Dev, Rajinikanth wrote on Twitter, “It is my honour and privilege working with the Legendary, most respected and wonderful human being Kapildevji, who made India proud winning for the first time ever… Cricket World Cup.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photo, the two seemed to be engrossed in talking to each other. The pic was clicked in the middle of a conversation. While Kapil Dev had a casual look in a white polo t-shirt and grey pants, the veteran actor sported an all-white look, which seems to be a part of his role.

With Laal Salaam, Aishwarya returns to direction after a gap of seven years. The film, which is rumoured to be set against the backdrop of cricket and communism, stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in lead roles.

Last week, the film’s makers unveiled the first look poster along with the name of Rajinikanth’s character. The poster earned mixed responses from fans as some pointed out that it had to be better. Lyca Productions took to Twitter to unveil the first look poster. Their tweet read: “Everyone’s favourite BHAI is back in Mumbai. Make way for #Thalaivar Superstar #Rajinikanth as #MoideenBhai in #LalSalaam.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the poster, Rajinikanth plays a character called Moideen Bhai. His portion will be entirely shot in Mumbai. Rajinikanth will be seen playing an extended cameo in Laal Salaam, which went on the floors earlier this year. The team has already completed filming a schedule.

The movie has music by A.R Rahman. Before commencing work on the project, he visited the Kadapa Dargah where he was joined by Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth, upon, completing work on Laal Salaam, will commence work on his next yet-untitled Tamil project with director TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. As per reports, Rajinikanth will be seen playing a Mumbai-based cop in the film which marks his maiden collaboration with Gnanavel. He also has a project with director Lokesh Kanagaraj in the offing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10