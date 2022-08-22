Rajinikanth's first look from Jailer revealed, film goes on floors in Chennai

Actor Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Jailer, which will be directed by Nelson, went on the floors on Monday in Chennai. Makers of the film released the first look poster to mark the commencement of the film’s shoot, delighting fans who’ve been waiting for a long time for the project to take off. Also read: Rajinikanth’s next titled Jailer, makers share first poster

Jailer marks the maiden collaboration between Rajinikanth and Nelson, who is best known for films such as Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor. A tweet from Sun Pictures, the production house, backing the film, read: “Jailer begins his action today (sic).” The accompanying picture shows Rajinikanth's look from the film.

In the first look poster, Rajinikanth can be seen wearing a khaki pants and a full-sleeved off-white shirt. Jailer also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The film will be entirely shot inside a prison set and is scheduled to

Rajinikanth was last seen in Tamil film Annaatthe. The film, which was also produced by Sun Pictures, also starred Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushbhu Sundar, Meena and Jagapathi Babu. Annaatthe turned out to be a dud at the box-office.

Reports have claimed that Sun Pictures signed up Rajinikanth for Jailer to make up for the losses of Annaatthe, and they even slashed his remuneration by 50%. However, neither the production, nor the actor have confirmed this so far.

Upon the release of Annaatthe, Rajinikanth, in a post via voice-based social media platform Hoote, opened about the story behind how Annaatthe was signed.

Annaatthe was directed by Siva, who had collaborated with Rajinikanth for the first time. It was after seeing Siva’s film Viswasam did Rajinikanth wish to work with the filmmaker. “When Siva met me, he said it was easy to make a hit film with me. It left me stunned because nobody had said that to me before. He said that I should star in a story-based film and that it should be set in a village,” he said.

