Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 faces leak days after Vijay's Jana Nayagan; makers issue warning even to fans

Days after H Vinoth’s Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan was leaked online and arrests were made in the case, Nelson Dilikumar’s much-awaited Jailer 2 faces a leak. A video clip from the Rajinikanth film has been circulating online, and production house Sun Pictures issued a strict warning, even to fans.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 faces leak; makers issue warning

Rajinikanth reprises his role as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2.

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A clip from Jailer 2, reportedly taken on set, has quickly spread across social media. Many, including fans, inevitably circulated the clip before it was taken down. A spokesperson for Sun Pictures released a statement to the press that read: “Dear All, We would like to bring to your attention that a Video clip from the sets of Jailer 2 is currently being circulated on social media platforms.”

They confirmed that the film’s anti-piracy team is taking down clips and initiating action against those sharing it. “Our anti-piracy team is actively monitoring the situation and will be taking necessary action to remove such content, including initiating measures against accounts involved in sharing or promoting these clips,” further read the statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The production house also issued a warning to fans against sharing the clip, writing, “We kindly request members of the media and fans club to refrain from using, sharing, or reposting this video, in order to avoid any potential suspension or restrictions on their accounts. Please note that the production will not be held responsible for any such actions taken or to retrieve the accounts. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.” Second leak in Kollywood within days {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The production house also issued a warning to fans against sharing the clip, writing, “We kindly request members of the media and fans club to refrain from using, sharing, or reposting this video, in order to avoid any potential suspension or restrictions on their accounts. Please note that the production will not be held responsible for any such actions taken or to retrieve the accounts. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.” Second leak in Kollywood within days {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On April 9, an HD print of Vijay’s unreleased film Jana Nayagan was leaked online and widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube. Chennai police have made nine arrests in the case so far. They made three arrests on Thursday, and the Cyber Crime department stated in a press release that the main accused in the case is a freelance assistant editor for another film. About Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 9, an HD print of Vijay’s unreleased film Jana Nayagan was leaked online and widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube. Chennai police have made nine arrests in the case so far. They made three arrests on Thursday, and the Cyber Crime department stated in a press release that the main accused in the case is a freelance assistant editor for another film. About Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson and is a sequel to his 2023 hit Jailer. Rajinikanth will reprise his role as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian in the film, while Ramya Krishnan plays his wife Vijaya. The first film grossed over ₹600 crore worldwide. Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal will also return in the sequel after playing cameos in the first film. Mithun Chakraborty plays a key role. A release date for the film has yet to be announced.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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