‘He may not know me’: Minister Rajmohan reacts to Vishal's criticism of Vijay over his post; gives Jana Nayagan update

Minister for Film Technology and Cinematograph Act in Tamil Nadu, Rajmohan Arumugam, attended the launch of Romeo Pictures’ next film on Friday. He addressed the press about Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay, the status of his final film, Jana Nayagan, and even Vishal’s criticism of Vijay over his film ministry post.

Rajmohan responds to Vishal’s criticism of Vijay over his post

Vishal recently criticised Vijay over his choice of cabinet, particularly the film ministry.

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When Vijay announced his cabinet earlier this month, Vishal took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to criticise Rajmohan's selection for the film ministry. When asked about it at the event, the minister calmly replied, “I will do my duty and work even for actor Vishal, who criticised the party for making me a cabinet minister. I will work to earn his trust and also make my chief minister proud. He may not know me, but I've watched his films, and I like him as an actor.”

Vishal had criticised Rajmohan’s selection, writing on X, “Happy to see #CMJosephVijay allocating ministries to respective elected MLAs but it's disheartening to see honorable minister #Rajmohan to be in charge as minister of Film Technology and Cinematograph Act. How would I or we as a body or as an association render our requests or grievances of our film industry which is actually bleeding and so many reforms to be made and give a ray of hope for the fraternity especially producers /production houses to someone who has lesser or no experience of wat is happening in our industry more than our CM who was and is part of the industry from grassroot level and being part of the fraternity for last 30 years.”

When will Jana Nayagan hit screens?

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{{^usCountry}} Rajmohan was also asked to give an update on Jana Nayagan’s release, and the minister claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has yet to grant a certificate. “The film can be released only after obtaining censor certification. If the censor certificate is granted, we can release it. The related work is also underway,” he said, adding, “This is not just about the film Jana Nayagan. We cannot do such things to any film for political reasons or any other reasons. It can only be released after all required certifications are properly and legally obtained. The work for that is currently in progress.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajmohan was also asked to give an update on Jana Nayagan’s release, and the minister claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has yet to grant a certificate. “The film can be released only after obtaining censor certification. If the censor certificate is granted, we can release it. The related work is also underway,” he said, adding, “This is not just about the film Jana Nayagan. We cannot do such things to any film for political reasons or any other reasons. It can only be released after all required certifications are properly and legally obtained. The work for that is currently in progress.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Recently, fans were thrilled when they noticed the ticketing platform District marked Jana Nayagan’s release date as June 22, while BookMyShow also listed it as a June release. However, the filmmakers made no official announcement. The H Vinoth-directed film, which is touted to be Vijay’s last, was supposed to hit screens in January but was postponed due to issues with the CBFC. Five months later, the filmmakers still seem to be awaiting certification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, fans were thrilled when they noticed the ticketing platform District marked Jana Nayagan’s release date as June 22, while BookMyShow also listed it as a June release. However, the filmmakers made no official announcement. The H Vinoth-directed film, which is touted to be Vijay’s last, was supposed to hit screens in January but was postponed due to issues with the CBFC. Five months later, the filmmakers still seem to be awaiting certification. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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