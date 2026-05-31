Ravi Mohan joins LCU with Benz days after announcing acting break amid divorce from Aarti Ravi, breakup with Keneeshaa

Actor Ravi Mohan made news earlier this month when he passionately announced to the press that he would not release his films in theatres until he resolves his divorce from estranged wife Aarti Ravi. Days after that, Lokesh Kanagaraj welcomed the actor into the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Benz.

Lokesh Kanagaraj welcomes Ravi Mohan to LCU

Lokesh Kanagaraj welcomed Ravi Mohan onboard Benz from LCU.

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On Sunday, Lokesh made a surprising announcement that Ravi has been roped in to star in Benz from the LCU. Posting pictures of the actor shooting for the film, he wrote, “Welcome to the universe @iam_RaviMohan sir (hug and heart emojis).” Raghava Lawrence, the film’s lead, also welcomed him onboard, writing, “Happy to welcome you onboard Brother @iam_RaviMohan (fire emoji) #benz.”

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{{^usCountry}} Given that Ravi had announced a break so publicly, fans were confused. “Is he okay now?” wondered one fan on X (formerly Twitter), while another wrote, “So #RaviMohan is back to form with physically and mentally?” When Ravi Mohan claimed he wouldn’t release films until divorce {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Given that Ravi had announced a break so publicly, fans were confused. “Is he okay now?” wondered one fan on X (formerly Twitter), while another wrote, “So #RaviMohan is back to form with physically and mentally?” When Ravi Mohan claimed he wouldn’t release films until divorce {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this month, spiritual healer-singer Keneeshaa Francis announced that she was leaving Chennai and hinted at a breakup from Ravi. She claimed cyberbullying to be the reason after she was hacked and a disrespectful comment was made on Aarti. Ravi held a press conference and declared, as he broke down, “Until my divorce comes through, I will not act. Whenever I get my divorce, my life will be normal again…whenever this cyberbullying stops, I will return.” Talking about Keneeshaa, he said, “You have sent Keneeshaa away...I wish her a good life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this month, spiritual healer-singer Keneeshaa Francis announced that she was leaving Chennai and hinted at a breakup from Ravi. She claimed cyberbullying to be the reason after she was hacked and a disrespectful comment was made on Aarti. Ravi held a press conference and declared, as he broke down, “Until my divorce comes through, I will not act. Whenever I get my divorce, my life will be normal again…whenever this cyberbullying stops, I will return.” Talking about Keneeshaa, he said, “You have sent Keneeshaa away...I wish her a good life.” {{/usCountry}}

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Ravi and Aarti married in 2009, and he announced their separation in 2024 after he moved out. Their divorce proceedings are currently ongoing in the Chennai Family Court. Keneeshaa, who was rumoured to be dating Ravi, initially claimed she was only his healer and friend. However, in 2025, the couple wore matching outfits and attended a wedding together. They often posted about each other and were spotted attending events together. “I walked into this story with love. I walk out of it with silence,” wrote Keneeshaa, hinting at their breakup this month.

About Benz

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The LCU consists of the films Kaithi (2019) with Karthi, Vikram (2022) with Kamal Haasan and Leo (2023) with Vijay. The films belong to the same universe and have an interconnecting theme about a drug mafia. While Lokesh directed all three films, Benz, the next film in the universe, is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. Raghava plays the lead, and Nivin Pauly plays the antagonist. Apart from a short film titled Chapter Zero - The Origin of LCU, Lokesh has also promised sequels to Kaithi and Vikram, along with standalone films for the characters of Rolex and Agent Tina, played by Suriya and Vasanthi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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