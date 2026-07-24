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Ravi Mohan whistles and cheers for CM Vijay as he watches Jana Nayagan in theatre with fans. Watch

After a delayed release, CM Vijay's Jana Nayagan received mixed-to-negative reviews and garnered ₹41 crore on opening day.

Published on: Jul 24, 2026, 15:32:42 IST
By Riya Sharma
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CM Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, which is also said to be his final film, finally released in theatres on July 23 after multiple delays. Although the film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, audiences are still flocking to theatres to watch it. Actor Ravi Mohan was among them and was seen whistling and cheering during Vijay's entry scene.

Ravi Mohan cheers for Vijay

Ravi Mohan enjoys watching Jana Nayagan in theatres.
Ravi Mohan enjoys watching Jana Nayagan in theatres.

A video shared by The Papster South on Instagram shows Ravi Mohan seated in the last row of Chennai's Vetri Theatre, enjoying Jana Nayagan alongside other moviegoers. In the video, he can be seen clapping and whistling during Vijay's grand entry scene, while the rest of the audience erupts into loud cheers. After the screening, Ravi also stopped to click selfies with fans waiting outside the theatre before driving away.

About Jana Nayagan

The film was initially scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, but was delayed by several months due to issues between the producers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It was also leaked online on April 9, 2026, and distributed illegally, prompting the producers to initiate legal action against social media accounts that shared clips or links to the film.

The film finally hit theatres on July 23 amid massive celebrations by fans. At several theatres, including Woodlands and Casino in Chennai, special cultural performances were organised to mark the release. Laser shows lit up the night sky in Vijay's honour, while fans danced to celebratory music. A drone show was also held outside a Chennai theatre as fans gathered for the early morning screenings.

Despite the grand opening, Jana Nayagan received an underwhelming response from critics. According to Sacnilk, the film earned 41 crore net in India on its opening day. It had been expected to cross the 50 crore mark—a feat achieved by only a handful of Tamil films, including Vijay's Leo ( 64.80 crore), Rajinikanth's Coolie ( 65 crore) and 2.0 ( 60.25 crore)—but fell short. Worldwide, the film grossed 78 crore on its opening day. It remains to be seen whether Jana Nayagan can maintain its momentum at the box office over the coming days.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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