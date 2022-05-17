Retired IAF pilots mock Vijay's airplane scene from Beast: 'All logic has gone down the drain'. Watch

Actor Vijay-starrer Beast was released on April 13. In the film, which also stars actor Pooja Hegde, Vijay plays the role of a spy and is also seen flying a fighter jet in the film. Now, a real life retired IAF pilot shared a video from the film and said that he has ‘so many questions’. Also Read: Beast movie review: Vijay shines in this mall invasion thriller that’s bogged down by flippant writing

Sivaraman Sajan, retired group captain from the Indian Air Force, tweeted a small clip from the film featuring Vijay. In the clip, Vijay is seen flying his fighter jet which gets bombarded with enemy missiles and yet he escapes easily as the missiles crash with each other. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “I have so many questions.”

Another retired major Amit Bansal wrote, “What was this???????? my brain is numb... Can not think further... all logic has gone in the drain.” One person said, “This is what happens when you make this kind of films with the experience of playing video games @Nelsondilpkumar. No vijay movie brought this much shame in recent years.” While another one called the film, “Best troll material.”

In the movie, Vijay plays a character called Veeraraghavan, one of the most notorious spies the country has ever had. Filmmaker Selvaraghavan plays the character of a mediator while VTV Ganesh, Sathish and Yogi Babu are seen in supporting roles. Beast features Pooja Hegde opposite Vijay for the first time.

The Hindustan Times review of the film, “In bits and pieces, Beast lives up to all the pre-release hype. The action sequences, which were highly talked about much before release, stand out and Vijay kills it with his charisma in these scenes. This is Vijay’s most stylish film but it’s also one where the style supersedes substance so much that you can’t enjoy it after a point. If only the stylish treatment was strongly complemented by good writing, especially a stronger antagonist, the film wouldn’t have disappointed at places. As much as Nelson tries to stick to his storytelling template by introducing characters who aid the hero in the rescue mission just like in his last film Doctor; these aren’t as funny and memorable as they were in that film.”

