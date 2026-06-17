Samantha Ruth Prabhu meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, says she always felt Theri co-star was meant for ‘something bigger’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram. Amid promotions for the film, the actor-producer made sure to meet Tamil Nadu CM Vijay during her stop at Chennai. Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Samantha posted a long note to hail her Theri co-star and now CM of Tamil Nadu.

Samantha meets Vijay

Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned a long note after meeting Tamil Nadu CM Vijay.

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Samantha posted two pictures with Vijay. In the first one, she was seen posing beside him as the two smiled for the click. The second picture showed the two of them happily chatting away. In the note, Samantha began, "When I landed in Chennai today, I felt this immense sense of happiness. I was going to meet our CM. I’ve always felt that Vijay sir was never meant to be just a hero on screen. His energy, his presence, and the way people respond to him always felt like he was meant for something bigger."

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “What inspires me most is the courage it takes to step into a completely new arena. To leave behind what you have already mastered and take on a challenge where the stakes are so much higher. Not because it is easy, but because you believe you can make a difference.” ‘Wishing him strength, wisdom and the courage…’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “What inspires me most is the courage it takes to step into a completely new arena. To leave behind what you have already mastered and take on a challenge where the stakes are so much higher. Not because it is easy, but because you believe you can make a difference.” ‘Wishing him strength, wisdom and the courage…’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The actor predicted that Vijay will continue to surprise people even now, and said, “I think all of us, at some point in our lives, are called to do more. To look beyond ourselves and ask how we can contribute. Very few people actually answer that call. I have a feeling Vijay sir will surprise even the people who already believe in him. Not because of the position he holds, but because of the intent with which he approaches it. Wishing him strength, wisdom and the courage to stay the course. And for every young person watching, may this be a reminder that life can be so much bigger than the dream you started with.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor predicted that Vijay will continue to surprise people even now, and said, “I think all of us, at some point in our lives, are called to do more. To look beyond ourselves and ask how we can contribute. Very few people actually answer that call. I have a feeling Vijay sir will surprise even the people who already believe in him. Not because of the position he holds, but because of the intent with which he approaches it. Wishing him strength, wisdom and the courage to stay the course. And for every young person watching, may this be a reminder that life can be so much bigger than the dream you started with.” {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. In February 2024, Vijay announced that he would contest in the 2026 elections. He launched the TVK party and held his first public rally in October 2024. Since then, the actor has toured many regions of TN to hold rallies and share his manifesto directly with the people. Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, is still awaiting CBFC clearance.

Meanwhile, Maa Inti Bangaram is Samantha’s first theatrical release after the 2023 films Shaakunthalam and Kushi. It will hit cinemas on June 19.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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