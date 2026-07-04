Samantha Ruth Prabhu teases Tamil comeback after announcing maternity break amid Maa Inti Bangaaram success

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is fresh off the success of her Telugu action film Maa Inti Bangaaram, but it looks like she has something lined up already. The actor recently announced that she’ll take a maternity break as she’s pregnant with her first child with Raj Nidimoru. A few days later, she teased a Tamil project on social media. (Also Read: Nandini Reddy says her friend Samantha Ruth Prabhu has evolved into a whole new person: ‘Calmer, sorted’ | Interview)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu teases Tamil comeback

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is fresh off the success of her action film, Maa Inti Bangaaram.

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OTT platform Sony LIV announced that they have something exciting lined up with Samantha. “Hello everyone!” they wrote on their social media in Tamil, adding, “We’ve been working on something special and can’t wait to share the details with you (heart emoji) Coming soon!!! #SonyTamil @samantharuthprabhuoffl @sonyliv.tamil.”

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{{^usCountry}} They also posted it on their Instagram Stories and tagged Samantha, writing, “We cannot contain our excitement,” in all caps. Re-sharing the post, the actor cryptically wrote, “Looking forward,” with a white heart emoji. Fans, who thought she would take a break again, were thrilled with the announcement. “We are looking forward to see Samantha,” commented one, while another wrote, “Welcome again in tamil movies samantha.” Numerous others commented with heart emojis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They also posted it on their Instagram Stories and tagged Samantha, writing, “We cannot contain our excitement,” in all caps. Re-sharing the post, the actor cryptically wrote, “Looking forward,” with a white heart emoji. Fans, who thought she would take a break again, were thrilled with the announcement. “We are looking forward to see Samantha,” commented one, while another wrote, “Welcome again in tamil movies samantha.” Numerous others commented with heart emojis. {{/usCountry}}

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu teases Tamil comeback.

It is unclear whether the OTT project will be a film or a web series, though there have been rumours that she will host a talk show again after Sam Jam on Aha.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s last Tamil project

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Samantha has been a popular face in both Telugu and Tamil for years now, since her 2010 debut with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya in Ye Maaya Chesave. The film is the Telugu version of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, which starred Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan.

She has since starred in numerous Tamil films and was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in 2022. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles. Recently, while promoting Maa Inti Bangaaram in Chennai, Samantha said she regretted not having done more Tamil films. “I always regret not doing more Tamil films; that regret will always be there with me.”

Maternity break and pregnancy

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Samantha married Raj Nidimoru of Raj & DK-fame in December 2025, and in June, she announced that they were expecting a child. Talking to the press during Maa Inti Bangaaram promotions, she said, “After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small gap, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans.” Before this, the actor had to take a break due to being diagnosed with the autoimmune condition, myositis.