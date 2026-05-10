Samuthirakani has advice for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay: ‘These hurdles are nothing, brother’

Superstar Vijay left behind a thriving career in cinema and entered politics with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. Having become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in two years of forming a party, only the second-actor politician to do so, he had a hard time getting there. On Saturday, before Vijay had even secured a majority and there was still uncertainty, filmmaker-actor Samuthirakani offered him some valuable advice. (Also Read: Superstar Vijay finally sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister; celebs react)

Samuthirakani’s advice to CM Vijay

Samuthirakani has a piece of advice for his Kollywood colleague and TN CM Vijay.

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Samuthirakani was spotted after his darshan at Tirumala on Saturday. While he was still a CM-designate, the filmmaker-actor already called him the CM of TN. Talking to the press, he said, “After defeating all the hurdles, Vijay, my dear brother, Thalapathy and honourable Chief Minister, is set to form the government. My hearty wishes to you. I was waiting for this day."

He then had some advice for him, "All these hurdles are nothing, brother; more obstacles will follow. I have hope that you will break all of them successfully and govern the state by raising its name to great heights. I pray to God for your success.”

When Samuthirakani criticised Vijay

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{{^usCountry}} In February, news broke that Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, citing infidelity and alleging an affair with an unnamed actress. Days after that in March, when Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attended a wedding together, many weren’t happy. A video of Samuthirakani went viral, in which he said, “So many things are happening, why take it outside? Shouldn’t it be kept within four walls? Whom is he taking revenge on?” The actor-filmmaker doubled down when asked about it in Carmeni Selvam promotions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In February, news broke that Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, citing infidelity and alleging an affair with an unnamed actress. Days after that in March, when Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attended a wedding together, many weren’t happy. A video of Samuthirakani went viral, in which he said, “So many things are happening, why take it outside? Shouldn’t it be kept within four walls? Whom is he taking revenge on?” The actor-filmmaker doubled down when asked about it in Carmeni Selvam promotions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Admitting that he knew he was being recorded and still said it, Samuthirakani said, “Yes, I shared my pain. Whatever came to my mind due to my pain, I shared. I knew I was being recorded. Unfortunately, the brother did not record what I said at the beginning of the conversation. He only recorded the end of it. But I am not the kind to stop speaking my mind because I’m being recorded. I finished saying what I needed to say and asked the brother if he was happy he had gotten it on video.” He added, “But I said what was on my mind. I was one of the first people to support him. That’s what caused me pain. That pain is what I expressed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Admitting that he knew he was being recorded and still said it, Samuthirakani said, “Yes, I shared my pain. Whatever came to my mind due to my pain, I shared. I knew I was being recorded. Unfortunately, the brother did not record what I said at the beginning of the conversation. He only recorded the end of it. But I am not the kind to stop speaking my mind because I’m being recorded. I finished saying what I needed to say and asked the brother if he was happy he had gotten it on video.” He added, “But I said what was on my mind. I was one of the first people to support him. That’s what caused me pain. That pain is what I expressed.” {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, ran into issues with the CBFC and has yet to hit screens after being postponed from its intended January release. Now that he is the CM of TN, he is not expected to sign any more films.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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