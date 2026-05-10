Superstar Vijay finally sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister; celebs react: 'C Joseph Vijay ennum naan'

When Vijay took the stage, he was spotted getting emotional as the stadium roared ‘Vijay, Vijay’. He began his oath-taking ceremony with the traditional "C Joseph Vijay ennum naan (I, C Joseph Vijay),” and went on to passionately promise to uphold the nation's sovereignty, act with integrity in their role, and deliver justice to everyone without bias. His family and loved ones were seen cheering him on as he pledged allegiance to the Constitution, to uphold the sovereignty of India, and perform duties faithfully, without fear or favour. Skipping the usual shirt-veshti (dhoti), Vijay opted for a pant-suit for the ceremony.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Tamil superstar ‘Thalapathy’ C Joseph Vijay is now the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The actor-debut politician was sworn in on Sunday morning at 10 AM at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. His parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba, his rumoured girlfriend, actor Trisha Krishnan, and his closest people from the film industry were in attendance. (Also Read: Trisha Krishnan can't stop smiling as she attends Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister )

Trisha and her mother, Uma Krishnan, were spotted greeting Vijay’s mother, Shoba, and his cousin sisters, Keerthana Sundar and Pallavi Surendar. The actor and Uma were seated in the front row with Vijay’s family. She was also spotted waving to those present there, as well as greeting guests like producer Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment and others. Before heading to the oath-taking ceremony, when a media personnel remarked that it was a ‘big day for Tamil Nadu’, Trisha replied, “Yes. Thank you, thank you. Looking forward,”

Congratulations pour in Filmmaker Pa Ranjith congratulated Vijay on assuming office, writing, “Heartfelt congratulations to the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Thiru. Joseph Vijay @TVKVijayHQ, who is set to assume the role of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. I am confident that you will lead a people-welfare government.” Kamal Haasan wrote, “May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamil Nadu Victory League, the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ. May it reach new heights. I convey my heartfelt congratulations.”

He added, “Heartfelt congratulations to the Indian National Congress, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and the Indian Union Muslim League, which have extended their support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government by respecting the verdict of the people.”

Actor Sathyaraj also released a video to congratulate Vijay on assuming the position as the CM of TN. Filmmaker RJ Balaji wrote, “Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay!!! This feels insane ..!!! Congratulations to you and to your cabinet of ministers…!!! Knowing you and your intentions, look forward to your inclusive and progressive government taking our glorious state to the next level!!! Wishing you only the best sir.! Godbless us all !!”

Congratulations keep pouring in for the actor from fans and celebrities alike.