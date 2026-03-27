Samuthirakani doubles down on what he said about Vijay-Trisha; was aware he was being recorded: ‘I expressed my pain’
Samuthirakani was recorded while criticising Vijay and Trisha Krishnan after they attended a wedding together. He talks about why he felt that way.
Actor-filmmaker Samuthirakani was in Hyderabad recently to promote his upcoming Ram Chakri-directorial Carmeni Selvam, which will also be released in Telugu. He was asked about a viral video in which he was heard criticising Vijay after his public appearance with Trisha Krishnan at a Chennai wedding. Samuthirakani reveals he knew he was being recorded and stands by his statements.
Samuthirakani doubles down on what he said about Vijay-Trisha
At the end of the press meet, Samuthirakani was asked about the remarks he made in a recent interview about a hero. He seemed confused at first, asking, “In an interview? Right now? (smiles)” When the reporter hesitated, he said, “Tell me, speak openly.” The reporter clarified that he was speaking about Vijay and Samuthirakani’s video criticising him.
Talking about the video that said, “Yes, I shared my pain. Whatever came to my mind due to my pain, I shared. I knew I was being recorded. Unfortunately, the brother did not record what I said at the beginning of the conversation. He only recorded the end of it. But I am not the kind to stop speaking my mind because I’m being recorded. I finished saying what I needed to say and asked the brother if he was happy he had gotten it on video.”
Samuthirakani also stated that he was among the first to support Vijay’s entry into politics, which is why this pained him. “But I said what was on my mind. I was one of the first people to support him. That’s what caused me pain. That pain is what I expressed,” said the actor-filmmaker, ending the press meet.
What did Samuthirakani say about Vijay?
In February, news broke that Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, citing infidelity. She accused him of having an affair with an unnamed actress who shall be named if the court demands it. This came amid rumours of a relationship with Trisha for the past few years.
On March 5, Vijay attended a wedding reception in Chennai while twinning with her. Soon, many, including Samuthirakani and R Parthiban, criticised the actor for doing this while he gears up to contest in Tamil Nadu elections with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. A video surfaced of Samuthirakani reportedly saying, “So many things are happening, why take it outside? Shouldn’t it be kept within four walls? Whom is he taking revenge on?” while seemingly criticising Vijay.
Recently, while speaking to Galatta Tamil, Samuthirakani confirmed that’s what he was talking about. “I do not think I committed a crime. I have not said something that I would regret while in solitude. I don’t see it as a mistake, and I am not sorry for speaking,” he reportedly said. Carmeni Selvam will be released in theatres on April 3. It also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Abhinaya and others.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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