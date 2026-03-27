Samuthirakani doubles down on what he said about Vijay-Trisha; was aware he was being recorded: ‘I expressed my pain’

Actor-filmmaker Samuthirakani was in Hyderabad recently to promote his upcoming Ram Chakri-directorial Carmeni Selvam, which will also be released in Telugu. He was asked about a viral video in which he was heard criticising Vijay after his public appearance with Trisha Krishnan at a Chennai wedding. Samuthirakani reveals he knew he was being recorded and stands by his statements. Samuthirakani was recorded while saying Vijay and Trisha Krishnan should've kept things 'between four walls'.

Samuthirakani doubles down on what he said about Vijay-Trisha At the end of the press meet, Samuthirakani was asked about the remarks he made in a recent interview about a hero. He seemed confused at first, asking, “In an interview? Right now? (smiles)” When the reporter hesitated, he said, “Tell me, speak openly.” The reporter clarified that he was speaking about Vijay and Samuthirakani’s video criticising him.

Talking about the video that said, “Yes, I shared my pain. Whatever came to my mind due to my pain, I shared. I knew I was being recorded. Unfortunately, the brother did not record what I said at the beginning of the conversation. He only recorded the end of it. But I am not the kind to stop speaking my mind because I’m being recorded. I finished saying what I needed to say and asked the brother if he was happy he had gotten it on video.”

Samuthirakani also stated that he was among the first to support Vijay’s entry into politics, which is why this pained him. “But I said what was on my mind. I was one of the first people to support him. That’s what caused me pain. That pain is what I expressed,” said the actor-filmmaker, ending the press meet.