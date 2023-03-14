Sanjay Dutt calls Lokesh Kanagaraj his ‘son’, hugs him in birthday post. See pic

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who recently joined the sets of the Tamil film Leo in Kashmir, took to Twitter on Tuesday to wish director Lokesh Kanagaraj on his birthday. In a post, he described Lokesh as his son and family. He also shared a picture with Lokesh and Twitter hailed their bonding. (Also Read | Fans spot Sanjay Dutt with son Shahraan, comment he is exact replica of father)

“Happy birthday my brother, son, family @Dir_Lokesh. May God give you more success, peace, happiness and wealth. I am always with you for life, stay blessed. Love you (sic),” Sanjay wrote along with a picture. In the photo, Sanjay hugged Lokesh as they smiled for the camera. Both of them were dressed in black outfits.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Their bonding looks so real. Best wishes for Leo (sic).” A Twitter user wrote, “Look at the bonding. Like they’ve known each other for far too long (sic).”

In Leo, which stars Vijay as the central character, Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist. The project marks his Tamil debut and will be his next major south release after last year’s KGF: Chapter 2. Leo marks the reunion of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj after Master.

Tipped to be another gangster film laced with high action, the film also stars Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, and Priya Anand among others. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music. Recently, Lokesh confirmed that Leo will be a gangster film. However, he clarified that it won’t be a part of the film universe he’s building.

Popularly called LCU – Lokesh Cinematic Universe began with Vikram which had a crossover of characters from Lokesh’s Kaithi. It is after completing Leo that Lokesh will begin work on Kaithi 2 with Karthi.

In Kaithi, Karthi played a prisoner on parole to meet his daughter he has never seen. When he crosses paths with a cop, he is forced to join forces with him and fight the drug lords who are after a cocaine consignment in police custody. The entire story unfolds in a single night within a span of four hours. He also has the next part of Vikram with Kamal Haasan in the lead.

