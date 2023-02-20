Fans spot Sanjay Dutt with son Shahraan, comment he is exact replica of father: 'Junior Sanju baba'

The Dutt family was seen together yesterday for a lunch outing. Actor Sanjay Dutt was accompanied by his wife Maanayata Dutt and their children, 12-year-old twins Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt as they stepped out for a family lunch. The family of four posed for paparazzi photographs as they left the Mumbai restaurant. Many fans took to the comments on the social media post to note how Shahraan resembled just like his father with a similar hairstyle. (Also read: Sanjay Dutt spends Sunday out with wife Maanayata Dutt and twins, Shahraan and Iqra, for lunch. Watch)

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Sanjay and Maanayata exiting a Chinese restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai while their twins walked ahead of them. Sanjay wore a printed shirt with khaki pants, and Maanayata chose a lime green top with matching shorts. Meanwhile Shahraan wore a polo shirt with blue pants and red sneakers and Iqra wore a white T-shirt with pink pants. Several fans noted how Shahraan's hairstyle looked extremely similar to that of his father in his younger days. A comment read, "He is the replica of sanjay (smiling emoticon)," while another read, "Like dad like son." Another fan wrote, "Sanju baba ka beta bilkul sunil dutt baba ji ki trh hai... He is come back (Sanju's father looks exactly like Sunil Dutt, he has come back...)" Another comment read, "Sanjay dutt's eyes." A fan also wrote, "Junior sanju baba (love emoticon)."

Sanjay and Maanayata celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary earlier this month. The actor had written on Instagram, "Maa, on this special day, I want to take a moment to celebrate the love and happiness that you bring into my life every day. Happy 15th anniversary to my wonderful wife, my rock, and my best friend. I love you now and always.@maanayata."

Sanjay and Maanayata got married on February 11, 2008, after they had dated for a few years. Shahraan and Iqra were born on October 21, 2010. Sanjay was last seen in Shamshera, which tanked at the box office. He also announced an untitled film with Arshad Warsi who he earlier worked with on the popular film Munna Bhai MBBS.

