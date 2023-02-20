Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fans spot Sanjay Dutt with son Shahraan, comment he is exact replica of father: 'Junior Sanju baba'

Fans spot Sanjay Dutt with son Shahraan, comment he is exact replica of father: 'Junior Sanju baba'

bollywood
Published on Feb 20, 2023 05:48 PM IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt was seen with his family for lunch in Mumbai on Sunday. Many fans commented that his son Shahraan Dutt resembled exactly like his father in his younger days.

Sanjay Dutt was spotted with his son Shahraan Dutt yesterday.
Sanjay Dutt was spotted with his son Shahraan Dutt yesterday.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The Dutt family was seen together yesterday for a lunch outing. Actor Sanjay Dutt was accompanied by his wife Maanayata Dutt and their children, 12-year-old twins Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt as they stepped out for a family lunch. The family of four posed for paparazzi photographs as they left the Mumbai restaurant. Many fans took to the comments on the social media post to note how Shahraan resembled just like his father with a similar hairstyle. (Also read: Sanjay Dutt spends Sunday out with wife Maanayata Dutt and twins, Shahraan and Iqra, for lunch. Watch)

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Sanjay and Maanayata exiting a Chinese restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai while their twins walked ahead of them. Sanjay wore a printed shirt with khaki pants, and Maanayata chose a lime green top with matching shorts. Meanwhile Shahraan wore a polo shirt with blue pants and red sneakers and Iqra wore a white T-shirt with pink pants. Several fans noted how Shahraan's hairstyle looked extremely similar to that of his father in his younger days. A comment read, "He is the replica of sanjay (smiling emoticon)," while another read, "Like dad like son." Another fan wrote, "Sanju baba ka beta bilkul sunil dutt baba ji ki trh hai... He is come back (Sanju's father looks exactly like Sunil Dutt, he has come back...)" Another comment read, "Sanjay dutt's eyes." A fan also wrote, "Junior sanju baba (love emoticon)."

Sanjay and Maanayata celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary earlier this month. The actor had written on Instagram, "Maa, on this special day, I want to take a moment to celebrate the love and happiness that you bring into my life every day. Happy 15th anniversary to my wonderful wife, my rock, and my best friend. I love you now and always.@maanayata."

Sanjay and Maanayata got married on February 11, 2008, after they had dated for a few years. Shahraan and Iqra were born on October 21, 2010. Sanjay was last seen in Shamshera, which tanked at the box office. He also announced an untitled film with Arshad Warsi who he earlier worked with on the popular film Munna Bhai MBBS.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sanjay dutt bollywood
sanjay dutt bollywood
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out