Sanjay Dutt spends Sunday out with wife Maanayata Dutt and twins, Shahraan and Iqra, for lunch. Watch

The Dutt family was seen out together on Sunday for lunch. Sanjay Dutt was accompanied by his wife Maanayata Dutt and their children, 12-year-old twins Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt as they stepped out for a family lunch. The family of four posed for paparazzi photographs as they left the Mumbai restaurant. (Also read: Sanjay Dutt wishes wife Maanayata Dutt 'Happy 15th anniversary' with throwback pics. Watch)

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Sanjay and Maanayata exiting a Chinese restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai while their twins walked ahead of them. As they headed towards the car, the couple and the children posed for a joint photo for the paparazzi. Sanjay wore a printed shirt with khaki pants, while Maanayata wore a lime green top with matching shorts. Shahraan wore a polo shirt with blue pants and red sneakers and Iqra wore a white T-shirt with pink pants.

Sanjay and Maanayata celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary earlier this month. The actor had written on Instagram, "Maa, on this special day, I want to take a moment to celebrate the love and happiness that you bring into my life every day. Happy 15th anniversary to my wonderful wife, my rock, and my best friend. I love you now and always.@maanayata."

Maanayata Dutt had responded with a similar anniversary post on Instagram and added a video of the couple dancing. She had written, "21 years now…..we are real We make mistakes…. We say l’m sorry, We give second chances…. We forgive, We have fun…. We give hugs, We go really loud….. we are patient, We love….. we are love!! Happy 15th anniversary my bestest half!! @duttsanjay."

The couple got married on February 11, 2008, after they had dated for a few years. Shahraan and Iqra were born on October 21, 2010. Sanjay has been married twice before. He married actor Richa Sharma in 1987; their daughter Trishala Dutt was born in 1988. Richa, who resided in the US with Trishala, died of a brain tumour in 1996. He later married model Rhea Pillai on February 14, 1998. The couple's divorce was finalised in 2008.

This year, the actor will be seen in the films Ghudchadi and Leo. He also announced an untitled film with Arshad Warsi who he earlier worked with on the popular film Munna Bhai MBBS.

