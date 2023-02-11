Sanjay Dutt wishes wife Maanayata Dutt 'Happy 15th anniversary' with throwback pics. Watch

Sanjay Dutt took to social media to wish wife Maanayata Dutt on their 15th wedding anniversary. The couple was wed in 2008 after dating for a few years and they also have 12-year-old twins, son Shahraan Dutt and daughter Iqra Dutt. He shared a video of their photographs through the years and called her 'my rock, and my best friend'. (Also read: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi to reunite on screen in new film; fans wonder if it is Munna Bhai 3)

On Instagram, the actor put a video of throwback pictures, including their wedding photo, set to the song Meri Duniya Hai from his 1999 film Vastaav. He captioned the post, "Maa, on this special day, I want to take a moment to celebrate the love and happiness that you bring into my life every day. Happy 15th anniversary to my wonderful wife, my rock, and my best friend. I love you now and always.@maanayata." She responded by commenting with red heart emojis to his post.

Actor Zareen Khan wrote, "Mubarak ho, God bless" and added a red heart and evil eye emojis. Fans also wished the actor and his wife in the comments section. One fan shared, "Happy anniversary to my favorite actor. God bless you abundantly."

Maanayata Dutt also put up an anniversary post for Sanjay. She shared a video of the pair dancing at a party and wrote, "21 years now…..we are real We make mistakes…. We say l’m sorry, We give second chances…. We forgive, We have fun…. We give hugs, We go really loud….. we are patient, We love….. we are love!! Happy 15th anniversary my bestest half!! @duttsanjay." Sanjay's eldest daughter Trishala Dutt, from his first marriage to Richa Sharma, commented "Happy Anniversary" with red heart emojis.

In 2020, Sanjay was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and later underwent treatment in Mumbai. He has since recovered. The actor had a busy 2022 appearing in four films. He acted alongside the late Rajiv Kapoor in Toolsidas Junior, made his Kannada debut with KGF: Chapter 2 with actor Yash and appeared in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj and the long-delayed Samshera as the villain Shuddh Singh. He has also signed the films Ghudchadi and Leo and announced an untitled film with Arshad Warsi, his Munna Bhai MBBS co-star.

