Shruti Haasan says Kamal Haasan ‘hates it’ when she talks about their lives as atheists, can’t stand astrology either

Actor Shruti Haasan has often spoken about her childhood being ‘chaotic’. In a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, she opened up about growing up in an atheist household and later embracing her own spiritual path. She also spoke about her belief in astrology and revealed that her father, Kamal Haasan, doesn’t tolerate any conversation around the subject. Shruti Haasan says her father Kamal Haasan can't stand a conversation on astrology.

Shruti Haasan on growing up on atheist home

Talking about her early years, Shruti described her upbringing as “chaos,” saying she watched her parents figure out how to be parents around her and her sibling. She added, "We grew up in an atheist home; a non-religious home. My dad hates it when I say this, but we didn’t have God at home. None of that stuff that other homes have. It’s so alien, the concept of religion and God. Somewhere, in my child brain, I knew art was God. Every day of the week would be devoted to artistic endeavours."

She shared that her father gave her the freedom to explore her own beliefs without interference. Shruti also admitted to practising the Wiccan religion, which involves elements of witchcraft. Speaking about astrology, she said her father dislikes even hearing the word.

She said, "If you went and said astrology to my dad, he’d be like, ‘Get out’. He is very practical. He can gauge people better than therapists because he’s been acting since the age of four – and so has my mum. They’ve become readers of people, better than therapists and psychologists. It’s literally their survival instinct as actors. He has become more relaxed as a human being; now, with age, he has mellowed."

Shruti Haasan’s upcoming project

