Shruti Haasan shares pics from first modelling gig at 17, looks unrecognizable, fan asks: 'Is that you? Just shocked'

Actor Shruti Haasan went down the memory lane as she shared pictures from her first ever modelling gig at the age of 17. In the series of pictures Shruti shared on Instagram, she looks unrecognizable.

She said it was her first photo-shoot as a model. Admitting that she doesn’t look great, she added that she loved to work and grow.

In the first picture, Shruti can be seen wearing a white kurta with red detailing on it. Her outfit was paired with choker necklace. In the second photo, she can be seen by the beachside wearing a blue dress. The third picture has Shruti posing in a red kurta and blue jeans while in the fourth one she is seen in black top with a white skirt.

Several fans wrote in the comments section that they were shocked to see her in the pictures. One user said that she had to see the caption to know it was indeed Shruti herself. Another fan asked, "Is that you? Just shocked."

A fan couldn't believe the woman in the pictures was Shruti Haasan.

Shruti was last seen on screen in Ravi Teja’s Telugu film Krack, in which she played his wife. It was her second outing with Ravi Teja after Balupu. The film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, was a major success at the box-office.

She was also seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia-directed film Yaara, which had its release on Zee 5, skipping theatres.

Shruti currently awaits the release of Tamil film Laabam, in which she has teamed up with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. Directed by SP Jananathan, the film is said to be a socio-political thriller.