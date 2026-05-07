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Simran says Bollywood ‘disrespects’ South actors, ignores their legacy: ‘They bargain on hotels, tickets’

Simran, a prominent Tamil actor, expressed her struggles in Bollywood, feeling that South Indian actors are often disrespected

May 07, 2026 04:29 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Actor Simran, celebrated for her work in Tamil cinema, recently opened up about her difficult experiences in the Hindi film industry. Speaking candidly about the treatment of South Indian actors in Bollywood, Simran said she often felt that the years of work and legacy carried by actors from the South were overlooked, adding that the lack of respect deeply hurt her.

Simran exposes Bollywood for disrespecting actors from South cinema

Simran slams Bollywood for looking down upon South actors.

In a conversation with Filmfare, Simran talked about how Bollywood ‘disrespects’ South actors and said, “A lot of times, I have refused to do a Hindi film because I don’t connect with people. It feels like they have not seen the work we have done down South and the legacy actors carry before we come here. It bothers me. There is no respect. I have given more than half of my life to cinema, and despite that, if I lack respect, then it hurts. It makes no sense.”

She added that some production companies bargain over even basic facilities and said, “They bargain on stay. They limit the number of people who can travel with me. They say things like, ‘You can’t bring so many staff.’ They bargain on hotels and tickets. These things bother me a lot, but nobody talks about it. There is a hierarchy, so you don’t feel like working. You feel hurt.”

 
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