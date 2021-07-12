Sivakarthikeyan blessed with a baby boy, shares an emotional post on his late father. See pic

Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Monday took to Twitter to announce the arrival of a baby boy into his family. He said that his father who passed away 18 years ago has come back into his life as his son.

The translation of Sivakarthikeyan’s tweet reads: “Today, after 18 years, my father holds my finger as my son. Thanks, in tears for my wife Aarti who endured her life-long pain. Mother and baby are fine (sic).”

Sivakarthikeyan already has a daughter (Aradhana) with his wife. This is their second child.

Last seen on screen in Tamil film Namma Veetu Pillai; Sivakarthikeyan currently awaits the release of upcoming Tamil action-thriller Doctor. Recently, reports emerged that Doctor has opted for direct-OTT release; however, the makers are yet to officially make an announcement.

He also awaits the release of upcoming Tamil science-fiction thriller Ayalaan. Tipped to be a film centered on a lost alien who finds a friend in Sivakarthikeyan’s character, the film has been directed by Ravi Kumar.

Rumoured to have been shelved a year ago, Ayalaan was revived after it went back on the floors this year in February.

24 AM Studios, the makers of the film, earlier this year shared a picture from the sets and wrote on its twitter page: “Happy to have kick started the last two schedules of our production no 5 after a brief gap; starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Ravi Kumar. Thanks to all those who supported us throughout.”

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate Vamika's 6 months birthday with picnic in park; see pics

The film features Rakul Preet Singh as an astronomer. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens next year. Isha Koppikar, who returns to Tamil cinema after two decades, will be seen playing an assassin in the movie.

Sivakarthikeyan also has a campus-based comedy titled Don in the pipeline.