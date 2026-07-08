Sivakarthikeyan gifts Mahindra BE6 car worth 20 lakh to Thaai Kizhavi director; see his reaction

Actor Sivakarthikeyan recently produced the Radhika Sarathkumar-starrer Thaai Kizhavi, which received love from audiences. The Sivakumar Murugesan-directed film was released in theatres on February 27 and has completed 100 days. To celebrate the film’s success, Sivakarthikeyan gifted the director a car worth ₹20 lakh, much to the director's delight.

Sivakarthikeyan gifts new car to Thaai Kizhavi director

Sivakumar Murugesan seemed pumped to receive a new car from Sivakarthikeyan.

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On Wednesday, the official page of Sivakarthikeyan Productions posted pictures and videos of the actor-producer gifting Sivakumar a Mahindra BE6 worth ₹20 lakh, as per HT Auto. “A special gift for a journey we’ll always be proud of,” wrote the production house, posting pictures of Radhika unravelling the new car and the film’s team posing with it.

The video they posted features a voiceover that says, “There’s a great surprise for director Siva by the entire team.” The film’s team then takes him outside the venue where they’re celebrating 100 days of the film’s release. Sivakumar smiles widely and looks overwhelmed as he’s gifted the swanky new car. He gives the team hugs before taking some of them for a short drive.

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{{^usCountry}} “Every milestone deserves a special celebration. As we celebrate #ThaaiKizhavi100, we were delighted to present a special gift to our beloved director @Dir_SivakumarM, whose vision and dedication made this remarkable journey possible. Here’s to many more milestones together. #ThaaiKizhavi,” wrote the production house posting the video. About Thaai Kizhavi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Every milestone deserves a special celebration. As we celebrate #ThaaiKizhavi100, we were delighted to present a special gift to our beloved director @Dir_SivakumarM, whose vision and dedication made this remarkable journey possible. Here’s to many more milestones together. #ThaaiKizhavi,” wrote the production house posting the video. About Thaai Kizhavi {{/usCountry}}

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Thaai Kizhavi is written and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan in his directorial debut. It is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Sivakarthikeyan under Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The film stars Radikaa Sarathkumar in the titular role, alongside Singampuli, Aruldoss, Bala Saravanan, and Munishkanth.

It tells the story of an aged moneylender, Pavunuthaayi, played by an unrecognisable Radhika, who becomes ill and near death. Her three sons learn that she has hidden gold somewhere and persist in trying to save her. Thaai Kizhavi was released in theatres on February 27 to critical acclaim and commercial success.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film collected ₹62.62 crore net in India and ₹82.02 crore worldwide. It is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Recent work

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Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ 2025 film Madharaasi and Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi, which was released this Pongal. He will soon star in Sivakumar’s next film, Seyon, produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. Radhika has Vishwanath & Sons with Suriya and Hi with Nayanthara lined up.