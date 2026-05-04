Sriman slams those who posted ‘filthy words’ about his ‘nanban’ Vijay ahead of Tamil Nadu election results as TVK leads

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay has charted history by taking the lead over the ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and strong contender All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu. Even as his debut into politics, personal life and film career have been up for debate since he announced his entry in 2024, his friend, actor Sriman, remained one of his staunch supporters. On election results day, Sriman slammed those who criticised Vijay in the past. (Also Read: ‘1st doubted, then crowned, Jana Nayagan’: Nani, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Tiger Shroff congratulate Vijay as TVK leads)

Sriman hits back at Vijay criticisers

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay will potentially be the next CM of TN. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Monday, an excited Sriman posted an old clip of him dancing, with Vijay looking on from one of the many films they acted in together. Posting it, he wrote, “I got the opportunity to tell my nanban cheifminister in 1998. thank you makkalay, makkal theerpay maheysan theerpu (The voice of the people is the voice of God). Our CM will work for you, He is genuine at heart, Once he promises he tries his best to honour his word, he will work sincerely to fulfill all promises.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Later in the day, he also slammed everybody who spoke negatively about Vijay, writing, “I will not ask questions to who all spoke negative, who all posted filthy words in social media , it’s ok brothers, you did what you have to do, no worries, I will only request all of you now to to join together for the betterment of our state, please brothers.” When some in the comments still grumbled, Sriman threatened to block them and called them ‘fake’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later in the day, he also slammed everybody who spoke negatively about Vijay, writing, “I will not ask questions to who all spoke negative, who all posted filthy words in social media , it’s ok brothers, you did what you have to do, no worries, I will only request all of you now to to join together for the betterment of our state, please brothers.” When some in the comments still grumbled, Sriman threatened to block them and called them ‘fake’. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} When Sriman defended Vijay and Trisha Krishnan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Sriman defended Vijay and Trisha Krishnan {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After news broke in February that Vijay’s wife had filed for divorce, citing infidelity and an affair with an unnamed actress, Trisha Krishnan soon became a target. In March, Vijay and Trisha raised eyebrows when they attended a wedding together in matching outfits. When an X (formerly Twitter) user suggested, “Friend kuda irukalam (They might be friends too),” Sriman responded with clapping emoji.

He also posted unseen pictures of himself and Vijay on a jet ski during a film shoot and revealed the story behind it. “Nanbenda yendral Nanbenda (That's my friend),” wrote Sriman, adding, “There was only one safe water jacket, I still remember the words, nee yen jacket potuko, safe faa pudichiko (wear the jacket and stay safe), it is not swimming pool. It is deep blue sea. He wanted me to be safe, no one in set liked what he did, but that is his heart, Avar appadithaan (that’s how he is).”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trisha turned 43 on May 4, the same day election results were announced. She visited Tirumala early on Monday before heading straight to Vijay’s Chennai home from there. Security was upped at the actor-politician’s home as TVK continued to lead.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON