Suhasini Mani Ratnam reveals why Kamal Haasan couldn’t attend Sarath Babu’s funeral

Veteran actor Sarath Babu died on Monday, after being hospitalised for over two weeks, due to multi-organ failure. His funeral took place on Tuesday in Chennai and several film industry celebrities including Rajinikanth attended the event. However, Kamal Haasan didn't attend it. Now, actor Suhasini Mani Ratnam has shared why Kamal couldn’t attend Sarath Babu’s funeral. (Also Read | Rajinikanth says he didn't smoke in front of Sarath Babu out of respect, late actor wanted him to quit)

Sarath Babu died on Monday and Kamal Haasan paid him tribute.

Speaking to reporters about Kamal’s absence, she said, “Kamal couldn’t make it because he is at Indian 2 shooting. He has his make-up on and he can’t step out in that. He just spoke to the family of Sarath Babu. He said not to mistake him."

She also added, "From day 1, he wanted to save Sarath Babu somehow. Both Rajini sir and Kamal sir had told that they would do everything for the treatment of Sarath Babu. Rajini sir attended the funeral. But Kamal apologised for not making it to the event.” Remembering Sarath Babu, Suhasini said that he didn’t have any bad habits. She also mentioned that they had worked together in 30-40 films.

After Sarath Babu’s death, Kamal had tweeted, “A great actor and a great friend, Sarath Babu, has passed away. The days of acting with him are a shadow in my mind. Introduced by my Gurunath in Tamil. He excelled in many timeless roles. The cinema has lost a good actor. My tribute to him #RIPSarathBabu #SarathBabu. (sic).”

Kamal and Sarath Babu were very close and had worked in a few films such as Sagara Sangamam, Sattam, and Idi Katha Kaadu among others.

Rajinikanth, who had worked with Sarath Babu in a few films, attended the funeral. Other celebrities include Suriya, Karthi, Radikaa Sarath Kumar and Sarath Kumar among others.

Sarath Babu died at the age of 71 in a Hyderabad hospital while undergoing treatment for multiple organ failure. His mortal remains were later brought to Chennai and he was cremated at a city crematorium.

In a career spanning over five decades, Sarath Babu acted in over 200 films. He even worked in a few Hindi films. He was recently seen in Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab.

