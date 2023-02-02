Sundeep Kishan's excited ahead of Michael's release, his Tamil film with Vijay Sethupathi

Tollywood actor Sundeep Kishan is filled with excitement as his first pan-Indian movie, Michael, is set for a grand release in theaters on February 3. Directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, the action thriller also stars Divyasha Kaushik. The movie also features Vijay Sethupathi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Varun Sandesh, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles. Also read: Michael promises an extremely violent thriller. Watch

Sundeep recently meet Kollywood actor Thalapathy Vijay and had posted a picture of himself with Vijay. The actor is overwhelmed by the support of his colleagues and friends from the industry and is grateful to Thalapathy Vijay for his kind words and love. Sundeep is looking forward to the release of his latest movie and is confident that it will be a success.

Michael is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year and the fans are eagerly waiting to watch it on the big screen. The movie promises to be an exciting experience for the viewers. Michael is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in collaboration with Karan C Productions LLP and the music is composed by Sam CS. The actor has been promoting the movie on various media platforms and has been interacting with his fans and followers. He has been sharing his experiences from the sets of the movie.

Michael's trailer was released in January 2023. The trailer opens with Gautham Menon’s character talking to Sundeep (who plays Michael) about widow spiders. He goes on to say that the widow spider is so venomous that the female kills the male after the mating process. Two quick shots later, Gautham pretty much describes the plot of the film in dialogue. He says, “Some men are destined to face only troubles because they choose to fall for the delusions of the women.” The trailer shows almost every character in a dark way. Gautam Menon tries to caution Sundeep Kishan about women, but the latter feels life is meaningless without love.

