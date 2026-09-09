Suriya 47 titled Scene: Jithu Madhavan film sees the actor play an erratic cop with a swagger. Watch

Suriya delivered two back-to-back superhits with Vishwanath and Sons and Karuppu. Can he continue his winning streak with a hattrick this Diwali? If the title teaser is anything to go by, then Suriya has a winner in his hands in Jithu Madhavan's upcoming film where he plays a cop named Inbaraj!

Suriya 47 is titled Scene

Suriya in a still from Scene.

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On Wednesday, Suriya dropped the title teaser of his next, which has been named ‘Scene’. The minute-long teaser shows Suriya being introduced as a cop, who is known for his swagger and attitude. Upon his arrival, the inmates of the prison behave erratically. The teaser does not reveal much about the film's premise but from what it shows, his Inbaraj will be called to solve a case that will require his expertise and power.

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the teaser, a fan commented, “Three successes for Suriya this year! This man is on an unbelievable streak!” A comment read, “It's a hatrick for The One Suriya Sir.” “I think Naslen is the villain! Omg can't wait,” said a fan. “Director of Romancham and Aavesham, thats all I need to know!” said a fan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the teaser, a fan commented, “Three successes for Suriya this year! This man is on an unbelievable streak!” A comment read, “It's a hatrick for The One Suriya Sir.” “I think Naslen is the villain! Omg can't wait,” said a fan. “Director of Romancham and Aavesham, thats all I need to know!” said a fan. {{/usCountry}}

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Jithu Madhavan's previous release was Aavesham, the 2024 blockbuster that starred Fahadh Faasil. The film opened to positive reviews and became a sensation at the box office.

About Karuppu and VAS

Meanwhile, Suriya tastes success with Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons this year.

Karuppu delivered Suriya a much-needed hit. It tells the story of a guardian deity, Karuppusamy (Suriya), who takes on a human form after being challenged by a corrupt lawyer, Baby Kannan (Balaji). Another lawyer, Preethi (Trisha), joins the deity in his endeavour to prove justice can be delivered through fair means.

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Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji from a screenplay he co-wrote with Rathna Kumar, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. It is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and stars Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and Balaji, alongside Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy. Sai Abhyankkar composed the film’s music.

Vishwanath & Sons is directed by Venky Atluri of Lucky Baskhar and Vaathi-fame. It is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Suriya and Mamitha Baiju headline the film, which stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

Sanjay Vishwanath (Suriya), an industrialist and Olympic medal winner, has a baby via surrogacy in the US to fulfil his mother’s (Radhika) wish to see him with a family of his own. He contacts the surrogate mother, Maddy (Mamitha Baiju), for help when his son has a medical emergency. What begins as a business transaction soon turns into love for Maddy, while Sanjay is hesitant because of their 20-year age gap. The film received praise for tackling taboo topics such as childhood trauma, polygamy, age-gap romances and more with maturity.