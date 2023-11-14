Suriya and Karthi celebrate Diwali together along with Jayam Ravi and their families. See pic

Diwali celebrations were in full swing with the stars from the Tamil film industry. The latest set of pictures arrived from Suriya, Karthi and Jayam Ravi's Diwali celebrations with friends and family. (Also read: Suriya shares rare pic with Jyotika on Diwali: ‘Thank you for showing us how to celebrate life’ )

Suriya and Karthi's Diwali pic

Suriya, Karthi and Jayam Ravi in the new picture from Diwali.

In a picture, posted on the actor's fan page on X, Suriya was seen with Karthi and Jayam Ravi as they celebrated Diwali together with their families. The siblings celebrate Diwali together every year and this time they were joined by Jayam Ravi. In the picture, Suriya is seen in a pale purple shirt with mundu. Meanwhile, Karthi was seen holding his son Kandhan in the same picture.

Earlier on Monday, Suriya took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Jyotika from their Diwali celebration. Suriya kept his arm around Jyotika as the two smiled looking into the camera. The picture saw the couple posing outdoors near a tree decorated with orange and yellow marigold flowers and string lights. “Thank you pondatti (wife) for showing us how to celebrate life,” Suriya wrote in his caption for Jyotika.

Karthi on working with Suriya

Meanwhile, Karthi recently was on Ondraga Entertainment’s Uraiyaadal and Stuff, where he opened up to director Gautham Vasudev Menon about not working with Suriya yet. “It should be satisfying for both of us in terms of what their connection is and how these characters are going to be in the film,” he had said.

About Suriya and Karthi projects

Suriya will be next seen in Kanguva, the second look of which was unveiled Monday. The actor looked fierce as an ancient warrior as he was surrounded by horns of fire. He shared the new poster of Kanguva with a caption that read, "Dear all wish you a Happy Happy Deepavali." He was last seen in Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which was directed by Pandiraj.

Karthi was last seen in the heist-action comedy entertainer Japan which hit the big screens on November 10. Directed by Raju Murugan, the film opened to mixed reviews.

