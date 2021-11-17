Suriya’s house in Chennai gets police protection over Jai Bhim row

Actor Suriya's latest release Jai Bhim has landed into multiple controversies. After being issued a legal notice by the Vanniyar community for allegedly tarnishing their reputation in the movie, police protection has been provided at the actor’s residence in Chennai.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is a hard-hitting courtroom drama about the fight for the oppressed and caste-based discrimination. The film features Suriya in the role of real-life lawyer Chandru, who dedicated his life fighting for the oppressed without charging a single penny.

Recently, a section of the audience took offence to a particular scene in the movie in which a calendar shot features a communal symbol. To not hurt the sentiments of people; the makers replaced the communal symbol with a picture of goddess Lakshmi. The makers conveyed the same via a statement.

On Monday, the Vanniyar community issued legal notice to actor Suriya over how certain scenes in Jai Bhim have tarnished their reputation. Following the notice, the actor received threats. As per a report on India Today, five police personnel have been deployed with arms outside Suriya’s residence.

Jai Bhim shines the spotlight on the innocent and hardworking lives of an oppressed tribe who, even with no land to call their own nor a strong roof over their heads, find joys in simple things in life.

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose among others.

Talking about being part of the movie and producing it on his own, Suriya had said that he was proud to present this story of “courage and faith in pursuit of justice.” The film features the actor in the role of a lawyer fighting for the lands for the tribal communities.

Jai Bhim is the second direct-OTT release for Suriya after Soorarai Pottru. It was also his third production venture after films such as Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum and Udanpirappe to release directly on Amazon Prime.

