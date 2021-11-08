Jai Bhim: Communal symbol digitally altered to avoid ‘hurting sentiments’

The makers of Jai Bhim, which premiered on Amazon Prime on November 2, have digitally altered a shot of a calendar with a communal symbol after it became a topic of controversy on social media.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is a courtroom drama about the fight for the oppressed and against caste-based discrimination. The film features Suriya in the role of real-life lawyer Chandru, who dedicated his life fighting cases for those in need without charging money.

Over the weekend, a section of the audience took offence to a particular scene in the movie in which a calendar shot featured a communal symbol. To not hurt the sentiments of people; the team behind the movie has replaced the symbol with a picture of Goddess Lakshmi. The makers conveyed the same via a statement.

Jai Bhim shines the spotlight on an oppressed tribe who, even with no land to call their own nor a strong roof over their heads, find joy in simple things in life. However, as social injustice and brutality sweeps across these innocent lives, advocate Chandru, played by Suriya, battles in court for their rights.

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose among others.

Talking about being part of the movie and producing it on his own, Suriya had said that he was proud to present this story of “courage and faith in pursuit of justice.” The film features the actor in the role of a lawyer fighting for the lands for the tribal communities.

Jai Bhim is the second direct-OTT release for Suriya after Soorarai Pottru. It was also his third production venture after films such as Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum and Udanpirappe to take the OTT release route.

