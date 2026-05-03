Suriya's Navarasa executive producer agrees Trisha Krishnan was sidelined by Karuppu team: ‘All this misogyny…’

Actors Trisha Krishnan and Suriya reunited after years for RJ Balaji’s upcoming film Karuppu. Recently, Trisha threw shade at the film’s team for sidelining her, joking that she forgot she even starred in the film after not being included in most of the promotional material. Executive producer Aditi Ravindranath, who worked with Suriya for Netflix and Mani Ratnam’s Navarasa, seemed to agree with her. (Also Read: Trisha Krishnan throws shade at Karuppu team ahead of film's release; says this about not attending audio launch)

Navarasa Executive Producer supports Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan and Suriya will share the screen in RJ Balaji's upcoming film Karuppu.

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After Trisha opened up about being sidelined by the Karuppu team, her fans showed their support. An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “all this misogyny thrown at her. Whatever their other issues maybe, men are never sidelined from their own projects! it is a disgrace when even a senior actor like Trisha isn't treated with due respect, if she indeed wasn't invited to the event & ignored frm promos on purpose.” She re-posted it, writing, “Exactly!!!”

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{{^usCountry}} After Trisha said she never got the invite to attend Karuppu’s audio launch event, she was criticised by Suriya's fans, with some even questioning if she really wasn’t included. She shared another post showing the actor attending the Ponniyin Selvan audio launches, as well as events for Leo, Identity, and Thug Life. The text on the post reads, “Trisha has never shied from promoting her films. Trisha’s track record of being present at her film’s events speaks for itself.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Trisha said she never got the invite to attend Karuppu’s audio launch event, she was criticised by Suriya's fans, with some even questioning if she really wasn’t included. She shared another post showing the actor attending the Ponniyin Selvan audio launches, as well as events for Leo, Identity, and Thug Life. The text on the post reads, “Trisha has never shied from promoting her films. Trisha’s track record of being present at her film’s events speaks for itself.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trisha Krishnan shades Karuppu team {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trisha Krishnan shades Karuppu team {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, team Karuppu released the first look of Trisha from the film as Preethi. The 37-second-long video shows the actor as a lawyer in a courtroom and dancing her heart out in a green saree.

When a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Omg yes, I forgot Trisha is in it (sobbing emoji) Can we talk abt how freaking young she looks?? Girl is literally aging in reverse fr. Btw, what was the last film Trisha did with Suriya before Karuppu?” Trisha re-shared the post, writing, “Thank you. Even I forgot. Good to know they set a reminder now atleast.”

When an X user criticised her for saying that, writing, “audio launch ku varatha unaku intha nakkal laam thevaya? (Is this sarcasm/mockery necessary for someone who didn't even come to the audio launch?)” Trisha responded, “Guess my invite got lost in the mail :)” The film’s audio launch was held in Chennai on April 26.

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Trisha and Suriya previously starred together in Mounam Pesiyadhe (2002), Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004), and Aaru (2005). Karuppu will be released in theatres on May 14.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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