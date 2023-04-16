Suriya's next titled Kanguva, film to release in 2024 in 10 languages

National Award-winning actor Suriya on Sunday announced that his next feature film is titled Kanguva, which will hit the theatres early next year. Kanguva, billed as a "mighty valiant saga", is written and directed by filmmaker Siva.

Kanguva will release in 10 languages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 47-year-old actor shared the title teaser of the upcoming film on his social media pages. "Sheer joy working with Siva & Team on this mighty saga. Happy to share the title look of #Kanguva," Suriya posted.

The film is backed by Studio Green's K.E. Gnanavelraja in association with UV Creations’ Vamsi-Pramod. It also features actor Disha Patani. Director Siva said he is looking forward to finishing production on the film soon.

"We are delighted to announce the title of Suriya 42 as KANGUVA, who is a man with the power of fire, majestically represented by Suriya on the screen, which will be a memorable, majestic, unique and interesting experience for cinema lovers. We will complete the shooting of the film and announce the release date at the earliest," the filmmaker said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Being shot across Goa, Chennai and various other locations, fifty per cent of the film's production is complete. Kanguva will be released in 3D in 10 different languages.

Devi Sri Prasad of Pushpa: The Rise fame will compose the music for the film. Suriya, who won the best actor National Award last year for "Soorarai Pottru", will soon start filming for movie 'Vaadivaasal' with filmmaker Vetrimaaran.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He will also make a cameo appearance in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, starring Akshay Kumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10