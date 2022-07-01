Tamil actor Meena requests fans not to spread false information about husband Vidyasagar's death: 'Please stop'

Tamil actor Meena Sagar's husband Vidyasagar died on Monday. As soon as the news of his death came to light, rumours about the cause of his death started doing the rounds on the internet. On Friday, in an Instagram post, Meena requested her fans to stop spreading these rumours and said that the family is seeking privacy at the moment. Also Read: Tamil actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar dies, Sarath Kumar, Venkatesh, Khushbu Sundar pay tributes

Sharing a long note, Meena added a folded hands emoji in the caption box. The note read, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my loving husband Vidya Sagar. I sincerely request all media to respect our privacy and sympathise this situation. Please stop further broadcast of any false information on this matter."

She added, “During these difficult times, I want to express my gratitude to all those good hearts who helped and stood with our family. I would like to thank all the Medical Team who tried their best, our Chief Minister, Health Minister, Radhakrishnan IAS, Colleagues, Friends, Family, Media & My loving fans for sending love and prayers."

Many fans paid their condolences in the comments section of the post. One fan commented, “Please stay strong ma'am. Your kids need you.” Another one wrote, “My deepest condolences to you and your family.”

Earlier, Meena's close friend, actor Khushbu Sundar also requested people to not spread misinformation about Vidyasagar's death and that he didn't die of Covid-19. “I very humbly request the media to be little responsible. Meena's husband had Covid 3 months back. Covid worsened his lung condition. Pls do not send out a wrong message & create any kind of fear or cause flutter by saying we lost Sagar to Covid. Yes we need to be cautious, but pls,” she said.

Vidyasagar was a Bangalore-based businessman. He tied the knot with Meena in 2009 and they have a daughter named Nainika. Meena, who started her career as a child artiste, became one of the most popular Tamil actors in the 90s and early 2000s.

