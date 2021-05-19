Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Tamil actor Vijayakanth hospitalised in Chennai
Actor-politician Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT hospital in Chennai with fever on Wednesday. He tested negative for the coronavirus.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Vijayakanth is a popular actor and head of the political party DMDK.

Actor Vijayakanth on Wednesday was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai. While some reports claimed that he complained of breathlessness, hospital sources have clarified that he had come in for regular health checkup.

On Wednesday morning, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT hospital with fever. He tested negative for the coronavirus.

As per a report in The Hindu, hospital sources clarified that Vijayakanth didn’t have any breathing difficulties. The report added that Vijayakanth’s party DMDK, in a statement, confirmed that the actor had gone for a general health checkup. The statement further added that Vijayakanth will be discharged in a couple of days.

Also read: Chiranjeevi offers 1 lakh financial aid to veteran Telugu actor Pavala Syamala struggling to make ends meet

In September 2020, Vijayakanth had tested positive for the coronavirus. He was hospitalised for two weeks and was discharged in the first week of October.

