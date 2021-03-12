Tamil filmmaker SP Jananathan found unconscious, admitted to ICU

National award-winning Tamil filmmaker SP Jananathan was admitted to the ICU ward of Apollo hospital in Chennai after he was found unconscious in his home on Thursday. The filmmaker’s brother Azhagan Thamilmani told reporters that doctors have diagnosed blood clots in his brother’s brain.

On Thursday, Jananathan was busy with the editing work of his upcoming Tamil film, Laabam. He left for his house during lunchtime but didn't return even after a few hours. When his assistants went to his house to check on him, the front door was wide open, and he was found lying unconscious on the floor.

A source close to the filmmaker told Hindustan Times that he’s currently in the ICU ward, in serious condition. He’s currently on ventilator support. The source added that they’re waiting to hear from the senior neurologist in the hospital.

Jananathan made his debut as a filmmaker with 2003 Tamil film Iyarkai, which went on to win the National award. He’s popular for making socially relevant films. His other films include E and Peranmai. His upcoming film Laabam, a political drama, stars Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

This will be his second film with Vijay Sethupathi, with whom he had previously worked in Purampoku Engira Podhuvudamai.