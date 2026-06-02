Tamil Nadu CM Vijay reveals why he keeps wearing black-and-white suits: ‘Are we not allowed…’

All eyes were on actor-turned-politician Vijay as he prepared to take oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, with many expecting him to step out in a traditional shirt-and-veshti ensemble for the swearing-in ceremony. However, he caught everyone off guard by opting for a sleek black pantsuit instead. The unexpected fashion choice quickly became a talking point, and Vijay has now revealed the reason behind his bold sartorial choice.

Vijay on discussion over attire

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay took a selfie with the gathering during his swearing-in ceremony on May 10. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_10_2026_000338B)(PTI)

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On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay held his first public rally as the CM in Tiruchirappalli, weeks after assuming office.

Since taking office, Vijay has consistently been seen in similar black-and-white suits at official meetings, public engagements, and government functions, gradually turning the ensemble into his signature style.

During the rally, the actor turned politician spoke about the attention his attire had received.

Talking to the crowd, Vijay said, “Many people have been talking about the new suit that I have been wearing recently. Are we not allowed to wear a coat and suit? Is it meant only for people in positions of authority? There is nothing like that. I am not wearing many colours. It is just black and white, like all our hearts. The choice of these colours is to show that I will remain transparent and simple in everything, just like black and white.” The remark drew loud cheers from supporters gathered at the rally.

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{{^usCountry}} Vijay went on to stress that he preferred to focus on his work rather than engage in prolonged public commentary, asserting, “I am not someone who gives lengthy explanations or speaks unnecessarily. As people know, I usually speak for less than 20 minutes at most meetings.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay went on to stress that he preferred to focus on his work rather than engage in prolonged public commentary, asserting, “I am not someone who gives lengthy explanations or speaks unnecessarily. As people know, I usually speak for less than 20 minutes at most meetings.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} More about Vijay’s much-discussed look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More about Vijay’s much-discussed look {{/usCountry}}

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When it comes to his black suit from his oath-taking ceremony, the outfit was designed by Zafir and Shadab. The designers took to Instagram to share a video of Vijay taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and wrote, “Proud historic moment! Congratulations to our Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri Vijay Joseph. Suited in our specially crafted black suit at the oath ceremony. Honoured to be a part of it.”

In Tamil Nadu politics, traditional attire such as veshti and white shirts has long remained the preferred dress code among political leaders. Vijay’s decision to wear a Western formal suit instead marked a noticeable departure from convention.

In February 2024, Vijay announced his retirement from films and officially entered politics by launching TVK. In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the party secured 108 seats and later formed the government with the support of alliance partners.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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