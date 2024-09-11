The GOAT box office collection day 6: Vijay's film witnesses further dip, earns just over 10 crore in India

The GOAT India box office collection

The film minted ₹44 crore (Tamil: ₹39.15 crore; Hindi: ₹1.85 crore; Telugu: ₹3 crore) on day one, ₹25.5 crore (Tamil: ₹22.75 crore; Hindi: ₹1.4 crore; Telugu: ₹1.35 crore) on day two and ₹33.5 crore [Tamil: ₹29.15 crore; Hindi: ₹2.35 crore; Telugu: ₹2 crore] on day three.

It earned ₹34 crore [Tamil: ₹29.8 crore; Hindi: ₹2.7 crore; Telugu: ₹1.5 crore] on day four and ₹14.75 crore [Tamil: ₹13.25 crore; Hindi: ₹90 lakh; Telugu: ₹60 lakh] on day five. On day six, the film collected ₹10.50 crore nett in India, in all languages, as per early estimates. So far, it has earned ₹162.25 crore. The GOAT had an overall 33.43% Tamil occupancy on Tuesday.

Venkat Prabhu on film

Director Venkat Prabhu recently said why, The GOAT didn't work in Telugu and Hindi. Talking to fans on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces, the director said his favourite Indian Premiere League (IPL) team could’ve been the reason. The GOAT’s climax occurs is set against a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match at the Chepauk Stadium. Vijay’s character tries to stop a bomb from exploding. Venkat said this aspect might have limited the film’s appeal outside Tamil Nadu.

He said, “Because of that, Mumbai Indians (MI) and RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) fans troll me. We are all CSK fans - it’s in our blood and we can’t deny that. Maybe, it’s because of the CSK connection that this movie didn’t appeal much to Telugu and Hindi audiences. I don’t think they enjoyed the moment like we did.”

About The GOAT

The film stars Vijay in the lead role. The GOAT is tipped to be a period science fiction film. The ensemble cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, Ajay Raj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran, and VTV Ganesh among others. Vijay left his fans in awe with his action-packed avatar in the trailer. It introduced Vijay as a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The trailer gave a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father-son duo.