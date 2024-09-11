 The GOAT box office collection day 6: Vijay's film witnesses further dip, earns just over ₹10 crore in India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi
The GOAT box office collection day 6: Vijay's film witnesses further dip, earns just over 10 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Sep 11, 2024 08:00 AM IST

The GOAT box office collection day 6: The film saw a dip in its numbers. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film stars Vijay in the lead role.

The GOAT box office collection day 6: The film witnessed a fall in its earnings on Tuesday. As per Sacnilk.com, the action film has earned over 162 crore in India so far. The film is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh of AGS Entertainment. (Also Read | Venkat Prabhu thinks The GOAT didn't work in Telugu, Hindi due to Chennai Super Kings connect: ‘MI, RCB fans troll me’)

GOAT box office collection day 6: Vijay in a still from the film.
GOAT box office collection day 6: Vijay in a still from the film.

The GOAT India box office collection

The film minted 44 crore (Tamil: 39.15 crore; Hindi: 1.85 crore; Telugu: 3 crore) on day one, 25.5 crore (Tamil: 22.75 crore; Hindi: 1.4 crore; Telugu: 1.35 crore) on day two and 33.5 crore [Tamil: 29.15 crore; Hindi: 2.35 crore; Telugu: 2 crore] on day three.

It earned 34 crore [Tamil: 29.8 crore; Hindi: 2.7 crore; Telugu: 1.5 crore] on day four and 14.75 crore [Tamil: 13.25 crore; Hindi: 90 lakh; Telugu: 60 lakh] on day five. On day six, the film collected 10.50 crore nett in India, in all languages, as per early estimates. So far, it has earned 162.25 crore. The GOAT had an overall 33.43% Tamil occupancy on Tuesday.

Venkat Prabhu on film

Director Venkat Prabhu recently said why, The GOAT didn't work in Telugu and Hindi. Talking to fans on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces, the director said his favourite Indian Premiere League (IPL) team could’ve been the reason. The GOAT’s climax occurs is set against a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match at the Chepauk Stadium. Vijay’s character tries to stop a bomb from exploding. Venkat said this aspect might have limited the film’s appeal outside Tamil Nadu.

He said, “Because of that, Mumbai Indians (MI) and RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) fans troll me. We are all CSK fans - it’s in our blood and we can’t deny that. Maybe, it’s because of the CSK connection that this movie didn’t appeal much to Telugu and Hindi audiences. I don’t think they enjoyed the moment like we did.”

About The GOAT

The film stars Vijay in the lead role. The GOAT is tipped to be a period science fiction film. The ensemble cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, Ajay Raj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran, and VTV Ganesh among others. Vijay left his fans in awe with his action-packed avatar in the trailer. It introduced Vijay as a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The trailer gave a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father-son duo.

