‘This is what cinema can do’: Sandeep Reddy Vanga hails Vijay after TVK scripts historic win in Tamil Nadu elections

Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party with 107 seats in the 234-member Assembly. TVK has caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was among the many film personalities who congratulated Vijay on this momentous occasion.

What Sandeep Reddy Vanga said

Sandeep Reddy Vanga penned a note to shower praise on Vijay and the power of cinema.

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Vanga took to his X account and wrote, “This is what CINEMA can do, it can move people, shake systems, and turn presence into POWER. Here CINEMA stepping off the screen and owning the ground. Not hype. Not noise. Real power.…”

He added, “My deepest heartfelt congratulations to @actorvijay sir and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.”

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{{^usCountry}} Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. He received congratulatory messages from several film personalities on social media. Kantara star Rishab Shetty wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to @actorvijay avru for writing a new chapter in Tamil Nadu’s political history. Wishing the state greater progress under your leadership and stronger public service. Your achievement is sure to inspire many more young people.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. He received congratulatory messages from several film personalities on social media. Kantara star Rishab Shetty wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to @actorvijay avru for writing a new chapter in Tamil Nadu’s political history. Wishing the state greater progress under your leadership and stronger public service. Your achievement is sure to inspire many more young people.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Raja Shivaji star Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "The verdict is out !! Huge congratulations to @actorvijay on this incredible and monumental victory. May the force be with you, may you tirelessly work for the good of the people." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raja Shivaji star Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "The verdict is out !! Huge congratulations to @actorvijay on this incredible and monumental victory. May the force be with you, may you tirelessly work for the good of the people." {{/usCountry}}

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Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed Vijay in two films, Leo and Master, wrote, “Badass entry and a solid win @actorvijay na (fire emoticons) Wishing you all the very best on your new journey na.”

More details

In February 2024, Vijay announced that he would contest in the 2026 elections. He launched the TVK party and held his first public rally in October 2024. Since then, the actor has toured many regions of TN to hold rallies and share his manifesto directly with the people. His rallies have seen massive turnout, with a tragedy taking place in Karur due to a stampede that left 41 dead.

Vijay refused to form an alliance with any central or regional party before he contested his debut election, even as many around him did. Filmmaker Sundar C contested in alliance with AIADMK, while Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) joined hands with the DMK right before the election. With Vijay potentially becoming the next Chief Minister of TN, he is expected to take a step back from cinema. His final film, Jana Nayagan, is yet to be certified by the CBFC, having been delayed since January.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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