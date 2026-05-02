Thousands of fans gather at Velankanni church in hope of meeting Vijay; slammed for chanting TVK. Watch
Videos on social media show thousands of fans gathering at Velankanni church since midnight after news spread that he would be visiting on Saturday.
Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has been on a spiritual tour since the Tamil Nadu elections. After visiting temples, news spread that the actor would be visiting a church and a dargah on Saturday. That’s all it took for thousands of fans to gather at Velankanni church and loudly chant TVK, before being asked to calm down by church authorities.
Thousands of Vijay fans gather at Velankanni church
The Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health, also known as the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Velankanni, is one of the most well-known churches in Tamil Nadu. Videos on the internet show that thousands of Vijay fans gathered both outside and inside the church in hopes of meeting him. One video shows thousands of fans gathered outside the church and chanting TVK.
Another video shows them with their phones whipped out while inside the church, too. They seem to be cheering and waiting for Vijay to turn up any minute. One video posted by PTTV shows them loudly screaming 'TVK' despite being on the church premises. After a while, the church authorities asked them to maintain peace without disturbing devotees, as Mass was about to begin. Many online slammed Vijay’s fans for lacking civic sense.{{/usCountry}}
Another video shows them with their phones whipped out while inside the church, too. They seem to be cheering and waiting for Vijay to turn up any minute. One video posted by PTTV shows them loudly screaming 'TVK' despite being on the church premises. After a while, the church authorities asked them to maintain peace without disturbing devotees, as Mass was about to begin. Many online slammed Vijay’s fans for lacking civic sense.{{/usCountry}}
Vijay fans can’t keep calm ahead of election results{{/usCountry}}
Vijay fans can’t keep calm ahead of election results{{/usCountry}}
It was rumoured on Friday that Vijay would visit the Velankanni church and the Nagor Dargah in Nagapattinam. While it is unknown if the actor-politician cancelled these plans or would be visiting, fans can’t seem to keep calm ahead of the election results on May 4. A video also shows fans waving TVK’s trademark yellow and red flags at Wonderla. One video even shows the party song being played on the loudspeakers near the wave pool as fans cheer.
His fans also recently took over the Madurai Chithirai temple festival, receiving flak for it as well.
Vijay recently visited the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Maharashtra on April 29 and the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu on April 28. He contested his first election with TVK without forming any central or state alliances. He campaigned extensively across Tamil Nadu before the April 23 voting day. It remains to be seen whether he will be fruitful on his first try.
Last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The GOAT, Vijay shot for H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, touted to be his final film. It was supposed to be released in theatres in January, but was delayed due to a CBFC certification issue. The film was leaked online in HD print on April 9, and nine arrests were made in the case.
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