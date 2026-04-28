TVK chief Vijay visits Tiruchendur Murugan temple ahead of May 4 election results, fans turn up in large numbers

Despite the late hour, a large number of fans gathered at Madurai airport to catch a glimpse of the actor. Vijay acknowledged the crowd by waving and briefly standing through his car’s sunroof. Dressed in a traditional silk veshti and shirt, departing from his usual white shirt and trousers, he kept his appearance simple. Police had to step in to manage the crowd as his vehicle faced delays while exiting the airport.

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay recently paid a visit to the Tiruchendur Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu , just days after the polling phase and ahead of the election results scheduled for May 4. After spending some time at home, he planned the spiritual trip and took a late-night private flight from Chennai to Madurai. (Also read: Controversy surrounding Anugraha S Nambiar, Vijay Kumar Rajendran, Tamil web series Resort makers explained )

From Madurai, Vijay travelled by road to Tiruchendur, reaching the temple early in the morning. He participated in the special Viswaroopa darshan and offered prayers. Temple authorities welcomed him warmly and presented him with a sacred ‘Vel’ as a mark of respect.

Devotees gathered in large numbers inside the temple as well, many noting his calm and grounded presence during the visit. After completing the darshan, Vijay left Tiruchendur and is expected to return to Chennai via Madurai.

The timing of Vijay’s visit has drawn heightened attention, coming just days before the counting of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on May 4. As his first major electoral outing as the chief of TVK, each of his public appearances is being closely watched for political cues.