IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / ‘Traffic’ Ramaswamy: Kamal Haasan, actor Krishna mourn death of PIL activist
A number of celebrities from the Tamil film industry spoke about Traffic Ramaswamy on social media.
A number of celebrities from the Tamil film industry spoke about Traffic Ramaswamy on social media.
tamil cinema

‘Traffic’ Ramaswamy: Kamal Haasan, actor Krishna mourn death of PIL activist

  • Members of Tamil film fraternity including Kamal Haasan, actor Krishna and singer Chinmayi Sripada among others took to social media to offer condolences.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 12:35 PM IST

Well-known social activist ‘Traffic’ Ramaswamy breathed his last on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. Several members of the Tamil film fraternity including Kamal Haasan, singer Chinmayi Sripaada took to social media to mourn the demise of the popular Chennai-based crusader.

Ramaswamy was undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he was admitted a few days ago. He died after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 87.

Ramaswamy, who was also known as ‘PIL’ man, fought against the culture of posters and banners in Tamil Nadu. He was also popular for regulating traffic on the busy roads of Parry’s Corner, thus earning the moniker 'Traffic'.

He actively fought for pedestrian rights and voiced his angst against encroachments of footpaths by political parties to mount their banners.

Tamil celebrities such as Kamal Haasan, Mohan Raja, Chinmayi Sripaada, Krishna, G Dhananjayan and Prashanth among others took to Twitter to mourn his demise.

Kamal Haasan wrote in Tamil. The translation reads: “Traffic Ramaswamy was a courageous opponent of injustice. He brought to light the problems of the people through welfare cases. Raised awareness about the Right to Information Act. My tributes to Traffic Ramaswamy who fought tirelessly for justice.

Filmmaker Mohan Raja tweeted: “A Thani Oruvan whose anger I always respect immensely! Salute to him! Getting inspired is the only respect we all can give to his soul (sic).”

Actor Prashanth wrote: “We have lost one more great human being today #RIP sir, Excerpts from @thenewsminute article. A name regularly-featured in news articles across Tamil Nadu, Traffic Ramaswamy is responsible for filing over 400 PIL over the span of over two decades (sic).”


Also expressing condolences were producer G Dhananjayan and actor Krishna. Dhananjayan wrote: "Very sad to know the passing away of a great fighter for public causes #trafficramasamy sir. Very courageous & never afraid of anyone. #TamilNadu will miss him badly. RIP #TrafficRamasamy ayya."


Krishna said on Twitter: "He fought for things that people cared for but brushed away.... he voiced for the welfare of our people until his last breath..... and now he sleeps. RIP #TrafficRamasamy ayya."


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
kamal haasan tamil cinema

Related Stories

Shruti Haasan with Kamal Haasan.
Shruti Haasan with Kamal Haasan.
tamil cinema

Shruti Haasan shares lovely pictures with 'daddy dearest' Kamal Haasan

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:13 PM IST
  • Shruti Haasan has shared a few adorable pictures with her superstar father Kamal Haasan on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Aari Arjuna wins Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.
Aari Arjuna wins Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.
tv

Aari Arjuna wins Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Kamal grants interesting titles to others

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 host Kamal Haasan announced Aari Arjuna as the winner and handed him the prize money of 50 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP