Trisha Krishnan can't stop blushing as fan asks her to convey message to Vijay at Karuppu screening. Watch
After attending the first show of her film Karuppu, Trisha Krishnan was asked about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister-actor Vijay. Here's how she responded.
On Friday, actor Trisha Krishnan was spotted by fans at Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai for the first show of her film Karuppu. Her admirers who surrounded her car clicked pictures and videos as she left after the show. The actor couldn’t stop blushing as one of them inquired after her rumoured boyfriend, actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. (Also Read: Overwhelmed RJ Balaji recreates Jersey winning moment; hugs happy Trisha Krishnan at Karuppu's 1st screening. Watch)
Trisha can’t stop blushing at mention of Vijay
A video circulating on social media shows Trisha sitting in a car dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans after the screening of Karuppu. Fans surround her car, trying to talk to her as they click pictures and videos. One of them says, “Thalapathy ah kettenu sollunga (Tell Thalapathy I asked after him),” and laughs. Trisha smiles as she supposedly says, “Kandipa (Definitely),” and lowers her head. She can’t seem to stop blushing and smiling as she texts someone. Later, the waves to fans who are calling out her name.
Attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony
Vijay was sworn in as the CM of TN on May 10, and Trisha was front and centre at the event. She garnered attention as she attended the ceremony in a stunning teal-and-gold saree with flowers in her hair. The actor even greeted Vijay’s mother, Shoba, and was seated in the front row with her and his father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar. She spoke about how she looked forward to it before attending the ceremony and was mobbed on her way out by fans. “The love is always louder,” wrote Trisha on her Instagram account later on.{{/usCountry}}
Vijay was sworn in as the CM of TN on May 10, and Trisha was front and centre at the event. She garnered attention as she attended the ceremony in a stunning teal-and-gold saree with flowers in her hair. The actor even greeted Vijay’s mother, Shoba, and was seated in the front row with her and his father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar. She spoke about how she looked forward to it before attending the ceremony and was mobbed on her way out by fans. “The love is always louder,” wrote Trisha on her Instagram account later on.{{/usCountry}}
Rumours of Trisha-Vijay’s relationship{{/usCountry}}
Rumours of Trisha-Vijay’s relationship{{/usCountry}}
Trisha was once engaged to businessman Varun Manian in 2015, but the two broke it off the same year. Vijay married his fan, Sangeeta Sornalingam, in the UK in 1998 and in India in 1999. They have two children together, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. However, after close to three decades of marriage, Sangeeta filed for divorce, alleging that Vijay was having an affair with an unnamed actress. News of this came out in February this year, and days after that in March, Vijay and Trisha attended a wedding reception in Chennai wearing matching gold-hued outfits.
Upcoming work
Trisha starred in Identity, Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly and Thug Life in 2025, while Vijay last starred in The Greatest of All Time in 2024. Her first release this year, Karuppu, was released in theatres on May 15, after a day's delay due to financial issues. Trisha now has Vishwambhara in Telugu and Ram in Malayalam lined up.
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