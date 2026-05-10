Trisha Krishnan greets Vijay's mother at the oath ceremony of his becoming new Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday in a ceremony attended by his family, as well as actor Trisha Krishnan. The actor, who is rumoured to be dating Vijay, arrived in a resplendent blue saree and was all smiles at the ceremony. She also greeted Vijay's mother, Shobha Chandrasekhar, as she arrived at the front row of the ceremony to take her seat.

Trisha greets Vijay's mother

Actor Trisha Krishnan greets Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay's mother Shoba Chandrasekhar during the TVK chief's swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.(PTI)

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In pictures from the event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Trisha was seen warmly greeting Vijay's mother as she arrived. The two also hugged briefly before taking their respective seats. Trisha's mother, Uma Krishnan, also accompanied her.

Trisha Krishnan gives Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay's mother Shoba Chandrasekhar a hug during the TVK chief's swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. (PTI)

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{{^usCountry}} At the venue, Vijay's parents were visibly overjoyed and emotional in witnessing their son scale a political peak in his maiden elections, which he won two years after floating the TVK. Shobha expressed immense confidence in her son's new role, stating, “Vijay will lead this well; I have full faith in him.” The event falls on Mother's Day, a coincidence noted by several family members and supporters. What Vijay said as new CM of Tamil Nadu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the venue, Vijay's parents were visibly overjoyed and emotional in witnessing their son scale a political peak in his maiden elections, which he won two years after floating the TVK. Shobha expressed immense confidence in her son's new role, stating, “Vijay will lead this well; I have full faith in him.” The event falls on Mother's Day, a coincidence noted by several family members and supporters. What Vijay said as new CM of Tamil Nadu {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In his maiden address after taking over as the Chief Minister, Vijay said a new era of a regime committed to "real secularism and social justice" commenced now. A fresh, new governance has started and a new era of real, secular, social justice starts now, he added. His cabinet colleagues-- Adhav Arjuna and KR Arunraj, promised that the TVK will deliver transparent governance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his maiden address after taking over as the Chief Minister, Vijay said a new era of a regime committed to "real secularism and social justice" commenced now. A fresh, new governance has started and a new era of real, secular, social justice starts now, he added. His cabinet colleagues-- Adhav Arjuna and KR Arunraj, promised that the TVK will deliver transparent governance. {{/usCountry}}

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Trisha and Vijay are a celebrated Kollywood pair having acted in films such as Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), and Kuruvi (2008). They worked together again after years in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo (2023), where they played husband and wife. Trisha also featured in a special number, Matta, which was a callback to their hit song from Ghilli in Venkat Prabhu’s The GOAT (2024).

Trisha has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with Vijay. News broke in February that Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta, filed for divorce and accused him of having an alleged affair with an unnamed actress. In March, Vijay and Trisha wore matching outfits and attended a wedding together in Chennai. They have not publicly spoken about their relationship.

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Meanwhile, actor Sanam Shetty, speaking to reporters, described the moment as a breakthrough for Tamil Nadu politics. "Even after winning the majority, even after creating a historic moment... the gruelling past week of political dynamic shifts hasn't allowed us to sleep peacefully. Today, we are going to sleep peacefully, dreaming of a better Tamil Nadu in the safe hands of our beloved Thalapathy Joseph Vijay sir," she said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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