Trisha Krishnan joins TN CM Vijay, TVK minister at Ajith Kumar's Silverstone Le Mans race. Watch

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay waved the ceremonial green flag at the Le Mans race in Silverstone, England, on Saturday. Ajith Kumar took part in the race with his team. Joining them were Trisha Krishnan and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) minister Aadhav Arjuna.

Trisha joins Vijay at Le Mans race

Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and Aadhav Arjuna on stands at Ajith Kumar's Le Mans race.

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Fans of both Vijay and Ajith who lived in the UK thronged to Silverstone after learning that the two stars would be there for the Le Mans race. As Vijay and Ajith waited in a tent before the race, fans spotted Trisha joining them as well. One excited fan posted a video on Instagram, writing, “Trisha spotted in AK & thalapathy tent.”

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{{^usCountry}} Later during the race, when Ajith was competing, Vijay stood in the stands with Trisha and Aadhav. One moment, the camera pans towards them as Trisha peeks down to see what is happening. Vijay wore jeans, a black T-shirt and a brown jacket to the race, while Trisha wore jeans, a white T-shirt and a brown jacket too. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later during the race, when Ajith was competing, Vijay stood in the stands with Trisha and Aadhav. One moment, the camera pans towards them as Trisha peeks down to see what is happening. Vijay wore jeans, a black T-shirt and a brown jacket to the race, while Trisha wore jeans, a white T-shirt and a brown jacket too. {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay runs to hug Ajith Kumar

A video of Vijay and Ajith meeting at Le Mans went viral on social media. In it, the CM-actor is seen running towards the racer-actor to greet him with a hug and a broad smile. The actors could be seen chatting away and catching up at the event before Ajith had to race. When fans even began chanting ‘TVK’ from the stands, Vijay could be seen gesturing, asking them to cheer for Ajith instead.

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After the race, Vijay changed into a custom-made racing suit in his party colours, yellow and red and joined Ajith to hold the Indian flag and take a few pictures. Earlier in the day, Ajith spoke about Vijay flagging off the race and said, “I am extremely thankful to the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, to have taken time off from his busy schedule to come and visit us at Silverstone. We’ve been colleagues in the film industry for the last 34 years, and I’m very happy for him that he’s now the Chief Minister-elect.”

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Radhika Sarathkumar also visited Ajith before the race to cheer him on. Posting a video with him, she wrote, “#ajithkumar #ajithkumarracing #silverstonecircuit #london what a pleasure to see Ajith driven by passion, dedication and focus, being an achiever and being humble and handsome as always (thumbsup emojis) a great inspiration (heart emojis).”