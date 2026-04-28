TVK chief Vijay visits Tiruchendur Murugan temple ahead of May 4 election results, fans turn up in large numbers

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay recently paid a visit to the Tiruchendur Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu, just days after the polling phase and ahead of the election results scheduled for May 4. After spending some time at home, he planned the spiritual trip and took a late-night private flight from Chennai to Madurai. (Also read: Controversy surrounding Anugraha S Nambiar, Vijay Kumar Rajendran, Tamil web series Resort makers explained )

Vijay's spiritual trip to Tiruchendur Temple

Vijay visits Tiruchendur Temple ahead of election results,(Twitter)

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Despite the late hour, a large number of fans gathered at Madurai airport to catch a glimpse of the actor. Vijay acknowledged the crowd by waving and briefly standing through his car’s sunroof. Dressed in a traditional silk veshti and shirt, departing from his usual white shirt and trousers, he kept his appearance simple. Police had to step in to manage the crowd as his vehicle faced delays while exiting the airport.

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{{^usCountry}} From Madurai, Vijay travelled by road to Tiruchendur, reaching the temple early in the morning. He participated in the special Viswaroopa darshan and offered prayers. Temple authorities welcomed him warmly and presented him with a sacred ‘Vel’ as a mark of respect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From Madurai, Vijay travelled by road to Tiruchendur, reaching the temple early in the morning. He participated in the special Viswaroopa darshan and offered prayers. Temple authorities welcomed him warmly and presented him with a sacred ‘Vel’ as a mark of respect. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Devotees gathered in large numbers inside the temple as well, many noting his calm and grounded presence during the visit. After completing the darshan, Vijay left Tiruchendur and is expected to return to Chennai via Madurai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Devotees gathered in large numbers inside the temple as well, many noting his calm and grounded presence during the visit. After completing the darshan, Vijay left Tiruchendur and is expected to return to Chennai via Madurai. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The timing of Vijay’s visit has drawn heightened attention, coming just days before the counting of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on May 4. As his first major electoral outing as the chief of TVK, each of his public appearances is being closely watched for political cues. On the work front {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The timing of Vijay’s visit has drawn heightened attention, coming just days before the counting of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on May 4. As his first major electoral outing as the chief of TVK, each of his public appearances is being closely watched for political cues. On the work front {{/usCountry}}

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On the work front, Vijay is gearing up for the release of Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth. The film, which also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Narain, has reportedly been awaiting clearance from the censor board since January. Although the film has faced release delays due to certification issues, recent reports suggest it may finally hit theaters on May 8.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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