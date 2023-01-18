Varisu box office day 7 collection: Vijay starrer grosses 210 crore worldwide

Actor Vijay’s latest outing, Varisu continues to rule the box office since its release. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has grossed ₹210 crore in its first week worldwide. The makers took to Twitter on Wednesday to unveil a poster confirming that the film business. As per trade sources, this is the sixth consecutive ₹200 crore grossing film for Vijay. Also read: Varisu director reacts to reports on Ajith's Thunivu collecting better than Vjay's film

Varisu, which stars Vijay, is a family drama about the youngest son taking over his father’s business empire while dealing with stiff opposition from his two elder brothers. It stars Rashmika Mandanna, R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and others.

The Vamshi Paidipally directorial also marked Vijay's debut in Telugu as the film was released in the language along with its Tamil version. Besides Varisu, Vijay’s other ₹200 crore grossing films are Mersal, Sarkar, Bigil, Master and Beast.

Varisu was released alongside Ajith’s Thunivu. Both films were released on equal numbers of screens in Tamil Nadu last Wednesday. Fans stayed up all night and celebrated the release of both films as shows were scheduled as early as 1 am.

Meanwhile, Varisu director Vamshi Paidipally on Tuesday created an uproar on social media with his reaction to criticism of his film. It happened when some people said that Varisu has a heavy ‘TV serial hangover’. Responding to the criticism, Vamshi requested people who criticise to know and understand the hard work that goes into making films. His response was received with stiff opposition by many people on social media as well.

“You know how tough it is to make a film these days? Do you know how much a team is working out there to make a film work? You know how much hard work people are putting in to entertain audiences? Brother, it’s not a joke. There are so many sacrifices every filmmaker is making,” Vamshi said to Cinema Vikatan.

He also spoke about the hard work actor Vijay puts in to rehearse his dance steps and dialogues. Reacting to the comment about Varisu, Vamshi said that people shouldn’t degrade TV serials as they keep so many people entertained at home. Several people reacted strongly to Vamshi’s remark. Some even found him very rude in his opinion.

