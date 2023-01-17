Varisu director reacts to reports on Ajith's Thunivu collecting better than Vjay's film: 'Let me tell you one thing...'

Filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally is buoyed by the success of his latest release Varisu. He met the media in Chennai on Monday and responded to some reports that claim Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu is performing better than Varisu at the box office in Tamil Nadu. Vamshi said that both the films are doing well and that’s what the industry needs. (Also Read | Both Vijay's Varisu, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu breach ₹100 cr club in India over the opening weekend)

After a gap of nine years, Ajith and Vijay had their films released on the same day last week. Despite taking the lead at the Tamil Nadu box office on the release day, Thunivu lost the lead to Varisu from the second day. However, some reports claim that Thunivu has overall performed better than Varisu at the Tamil Nadu box office.

In the clip that has surfaced on social media, Vamshi is stopped by reporters near his car and asked about his comment on Thunivu performing better. “Let’s not debate which (film) has done better. Both the films are doing well and that’s what is important. That’s what even my film’s story tries to convey,” Vamshi said.

As the reporter continued to ask Vamshi if he accepts that Thunivu has won the box-office clash, he said, “Brother, let me tell you one thing. Just live and live on. Be happy with what you have.”

Varisu and Thunivu released on equal numbers of screens in Tamil Nadu last Wednesday. Fans stayed up all night and celebrated the release of both the films in a big way as shows were scheduled as early as 1 am. Varisu, which stars Vijay, is a family drama about the youngest son taking over his father’s business empire while dealing with stiff opposition from his two elder brothers.

The film was simultaneously shot in Telugu along with its Tamil version. It was also dubbed and released in Hindi. Produced by Dil Raju, Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sarath Kumar, Jayasudha, Shaam and Srikanth among others.

As of Monday, Varisu has grossed over ₹150 crore worldwide at the box office. The film’s Tamil Nadu distributor took to Twitter to release an official poster that confirmed the film's earnings.

Thunivu is H Vinoth-directed heist thriller, starring Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Samuthirakani, and GM Sundar. It is produced by Boney Kapoor.

