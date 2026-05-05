Veteran Tamil producer RB Choudary dies in car accident, Rajinikanth says he is in ‘great shock and immense sorrow’

Veteran Tamil producer RB Choudary died in a car accident in Udaipur on Tuesday. Several actors from the Tamil film industry reacted in shock and paid their condolences on his demise. Rajinikanth shared that he is in ‘great shock and immense sorrow’ upon hearing the news. Chiranjeevi also paid tribute, saying that he is ‘heartbroken.’

What Rajinikanth said

Rajinikanth paid tribute to his longtime friend RB Choudary.

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Rajinikanth took to his X account and posted, "My dear friend, Super Good Films R.B. Choudhary is a top-notch producer. A wonderful human being. He has given opportunities to countless young directors and kept the film world alive. His untimely death news has left me in great shock and immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

‘His contribution to Indian cinema is beyond words’

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{{^usCountry}} Chiranjeevi wrote, “Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of Legendary producer R.B. Choudary garu. I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film “𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫” through Super Good Films. He has shaped the careers of many talented directors and actors and brought countless stories to life. His contribution to Indian cinema is beyond words. My heartfelt condolences to his family, strength to them in this unimaginable loss.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chiranjeevi wrote, “Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of Legendary producer R.B. Choudary garu. I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film “𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫” through Super Good Films. He has shaped the careers of many talented directors and actors and brought countless stories to life. His contribution to Indian cinema is beyond words. My heartfelt condolences to his family, strength to them in this unimaginable loss.” {{/usCountry}}

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RS Sarathkumar wrote, "Shocked and saddened to hear the legendry producer, friend, my mentor, my philosopher and the reason to my stardom reportedly passes away in the most unfortunate car accident. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. His immense contribution to Indian cinema specially through decades of films which will always be remembered. Sarathkumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar & Family."

Venkatesh Daggubati also paid tribute, "Saddened beyond words to hear about the tragic passing of R.B. Choudary garu. We shared a deep personal bond over many years and I was fortunate to be associated with Super Good Films for Suryavamsam, Raja, Seenu and Sankranti. His passion and invaluable contributions to cinema will live on through his work. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May they find strength and solace in this heartbreaking loss," he said on X.

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The late producer’s team confirmed the news in a statement that read, “Deeply saddened to hear that legendary film producer RB Choudary sir (Super Good Films) has passed away in a tragic car accident in Udaipur just now. His immense contribution to Indian cinema, especially through decades of memorable films, will always be remembered. This is an irreplaceable loss to the film fraternity. Deepest condolences to his family and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

Choudary is survived by his four sons. His son Suresh produced films for their home production, Super Good Films. Some of his produced films are Cheran Pandian, Nattamai, Poove Unakkaga, Suryavamsam, Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Aanandham, Jilla, and Godfather, among others. His most recent venture was the Vadivelu-Fahadh Faasil starrer Maareesan.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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